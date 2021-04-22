Girls Lacrosse Games to Watch for Week 2

Daniel Hand at Cheshire, Friday, 6 p.m.: Two of the SCC’s traditional powers come into this game with matching 3-1 records. Hand has won three straight since a season-opening loss to Ludlowe, while Cheshire looks to rebound from a loss to Guilford on Tuesday.

Newtown at New Fairfield, Friday, 6 p.m.: New Fairfield, which dominated Class M in 2019, is playing four games in as many days this week. This is the third and it comes against a Newtown team which has gotten off to a hot start at 3-0.

Greenwich at New Canaan, Saturday, 9 a.m.: The Cardinals and Rams have both recently emerged from quarantine and have a lot of catching up to do. In a span of 10 days, Greenwich will play five games and New Canaan will play six.

Ridgefield at Wilton, Saturday, 10 a.m.: The rivals meet in a morning clash at Wilton’s Kristine Lilly Field. The Warriors and Tigers had a pair of memorable games resulting in a split two years ago.

Wilton at New Canaan, Monday, 4:30 p.m.: The Rams face their third FCIAC power in five days when they host coach Kristin Woods’ alma mater Wilton at Dunning Field.

Guilford at Ludlowe, Tuesday, 4 p.m.: An intriguing SCC-FCIAC match-up. Guilford is the defending SCC champion and recently defeated perennial contender Cheshire. Ludlowe has already knocked off one SCC power when it defeated Daniel Hand on opening day.

Sheehan at Sacred Heart Academy, Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.: Both teams have gotten off to fast starts with SHA at 4-0 and Sheehan at 4-1. This is the first of two meetings this season, with Sheehan hosting the later contest on May 14.

Wilton at Staples, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.: The Warriors and Wreckers are live threats in the FCIAC this season. Wilton features goalie Amelia Hughes, who has committed to Princeton, and Staples is led by attack/middie Shira Parower, who will play for James Madison.

New Canaan at Daniel Hand, Wednesday, 5 p.m.: New Canaan’s wild week continues with a road trip to Madison to take on SCC contender Daniel Hand. This is the second of three games against FCIAC school’s for the Tigers, who play at Staples on May 4.

Glastonbury at Simsbury, Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Glastonbury, which features the North Carolina-bound Sam Forrest at midfield, takes on CCC rival Simsbury, which won its first two games. Simsbury won the 2019 meeting 11-9.





– Dave Stewart



