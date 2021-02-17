Girls ice hockey top performers/games to watch



TOP PERFORMERS



Thora Clark, Simsbury: Clark, a sophomore, scored three goals in the Trojans’ first two games as they edged both the ETB Storm 2-1, and the Suffield co-op 3-2 last week. Clark’s goal against ETB in the second period put Simsbury ahead for good, and she then netted two against Suffield.

Sydney Courtmanche, Hand: The freshman started her career in style by scoring two goals and dishing out one assist when the Hand co-op topped Hamden 4-2 in the opener last Wednesday. Another freshman, Faith Minickene, had a goal and an assist. The win was Hand’s first against Hamden in three years.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: Epke, a junior forward, burst from the starting gate by scoring four goals and adding an assist in the Grizzlies’ 7-5 victory over Hamden Sunday. Also in that game, freshmen Sofia Cuozzo and Ryleigh Gagnon scored their first career goals.

Sidney Falterer, Fairfield: Falterer, a senior goalie, collected 35 saves against 36 shots as Fairfield lost a 1-0 OT heartbreaker to Greenwich on Thursday.

Megan Hart, Hand: The junior goalie racked up 31 saves to help Hand beat Hamden.

Nicole Loftus, Simsbury: The junior forward had a hat trick in Simsbury’s 10-2 rout of Mercy/Northwest Catholic on Saturday. Loftus also scored a goal in a 2-1 win over ETB, giving her four for the season.

Meghan McCarthy, Trumbull/St. Joseph: McCarthy, a senior captain, scored the game-winning goal with 11:23 remaining as Trumbull/St. Joseph upset perennial FCIAC contender Greenwich 2-1 on Monday. McCarthy also had five points with a hat trick and two assists in a 7-1 victory over Stamford/Westhill/Staples on Saturday.

Mary McKiernan, ETB: The junior defender collected four goals and one assist for five points in three games for the Storm. McKiernan finished with a +2 rating and had 13 shots on goal.

Katherine Rayher, New Canaan: A freshman, Rayher scored short-handed for the first goal of her career during the Rams’ 8-0 shutout of the Stamford/Westhill/Staples co-op on Monday. She also added two assists to finish with three points.

Kelly Raymond, Darien: Raymond netted both goals for the Blue Wave when it opened the season with a 2-1 victory over rival New Canaan Saturday night at the Darien Ice House. Raymond scored in each of the first two periods to stake Darien to the lead.

Delaney Roth, Greenwich: The Cardinal defensder netted the game-winning goal 5:06 into overtime in Greenwich’s 1-0 victory over the Fairfield co-op on Thursday.

GAMES TO WATCH

Simsbury vs. Avon co-op at Newington Ice Arena, Friday, 7:55 p.m.: A rematch of last year’s CCC championship game which was won by Simsbury, 4-2. The Trojans are off to a hot start again, winning their first three games, including a pair of one-goal contests.

ETB vs. Suffield co-op at Enfield Twin Rinks, Saturday, 7:10 p.m.: A battle between two CCC contenders. ETB has dropped two of its first three, but each loss was by a single goal. Suffield lost its opener to unbeaten Simsbury 3-2 before winning two straight.

New Canaan vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, Tuesday, 5 p.m.: Two of the FCIAC’s perennial contenders clash at Hamill Rink in Greenwich. These two teams made up half of last year’s CHSGHA final four and split two meetings during the 2019-20 regular season.

West Haven/SHA vs. Guilford at TBA, Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.: This is the first of two meetings between the two SCC contenders, who feature some of the state’s top players. West Haven/SHA is led by Jianna Cohrs and Jenna Hunt, and Guilford is led by scoring machine Maddie Epke.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports