Girls ice hockey top performers/games to watch

TOP PERFORMERS

Kate Bellissimo, Darien: Bellissimo had a hat trick and an assist as the top-seeded Blue Wave shut out Ridgefield/Danbury 9-0 in the FCIAC quarterfinals Monday at the Darien Ice House.

Thora Clark, Simsbury: Clark came through in the clutch as she scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in the closing minutes of a 3-2 win over the Suffield co-op on Friday in Enfield. Clark netted the equalizer with 1:17 remaining, and then put Simsbury ahead with 43.9 seconds on the clock. Mackenzie Chapman assisted on both goals.

Sidney Falterer, Fairfield co-op: Falterer, a senior goalie, amassed 70 saves in Fairfield’s 5-1 loss to New Canaan in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Monday night. Falterer’s performance kept the game close at 2-1 through the two periods before the Rams pulled away.

Meadow Gilchrist, Stamford/Westhill/Staples: Gilchrist, a Westhill junior, scored all four goals in the SWS co-op’s 4-3 victory over Fairfield on Saturday. She also had a goal and had an assist in a 6-2 loss to Trumbull/St. Joseph in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Monday.

Hannah Goldenberg, Greenwich: The senior goalie racked up 47 saves as the Cardinals tied Darien 1-1 Friday at Hamill Rink in Greenwich. The Blue Wave outshot Greenwich 48-14. Goldenberg also made 15 saves and earned a shutout in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win over Wilton/Norwalk in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Monday.

Elsa Haakonsen, Trumbull/St. Joseph: The freshman goalie continued to star as she made 37 saves against 39 shots in the Eagles’ 6-2 win over Stamford/Westhill/Staples in the FCIAC quarterfinals Monday in Shelton. It was the Eagles’ first-ever FCIAC playoff victory.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan: The junior scored twice in the third period as the Rams overcame an upset bid by Fairfield 5-1 in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Monday. Her first goal came 10 seconds into the third when New Canaan was clinging to a 2-1 lead. Harden also assisted on Courtney O’Connell’s opening goal in the first period.

Logan Lada, Avon/Southington co-op: Lada, a senior from Southington High, had a shutout streak of 126 minutes and 28 seconds, which included wins over the Suffield co-op 6-0, and Hall/Conard 4-0. The shutout streak ended on Monday, but Lada and the Nighthawks still got a 3-2 victory over previously-unbeaten Simsbury. It was Avon’s first-ever win over the Trojans.

Shelby Little, Avon/Southington co-op: Little, a junior defender from Avon, had seven points on four goals and three assists as the Nighthawks defeated the Suffield co-op and Hall/Conard in back-to-back games.

Megan McCarthy, Trumbull/St. Joseph: McCarthy had a hat trick as the Eagles won 6-2 over Stamford/Westhill/Staples in Monday’s FCIAC quarterfinal game in Shelton. Two of McCarthy’s goals came during the third period to give Trumbull some cushion in what had been a close game.

Maren Riley, ETB: Maren Riley, ETB’s junior goaltender, collected 31 saves in a brilliant performance as the Storm tied Simsbury 1-1 on Saturday night. Simsbury had won all eight games prior to the deadlock. Riley has a .914 save percentage in eight games.

Kate Zangre, Ridgefield/Danbury: Zangre, a senior, scored the game-winning goal in the Tigers’ 4-3 overtime victory against Wilton/Norwalk last Friday at the Winter Garden.

GAMES TO WATCH

FCIAC semifinal: Greenwich vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, 4:45 p.m.: A playoff meeting between two perennial FCIAC contenders comes on the heels of their 1-1 deadlock last Friday.

FCIAC semifinal: Trumbull/St. Joseph vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 7:15 p.m.: Trumbull/St. Joseph had had a fantastic season and scored its first league playoff win on Monday. New Canaan team has won nine straight and is looking for its fourth straight trip to the league final.

FCIAC championship game, Saturday, TBA: Darien and New Canaan have won the last two conference finals, with New Canaan beating Greenwich in 2019 and Darien defeating New Canaan in 2020.

CCC first round: No. 5 Hall/Conard vs. No. 4 ETB Storm at Newington, Monday, 7:40 p.m., and No. 6 Northwest Catholc/Mercy vs. No. 3 Suffield co-cop at Enfield Twin Rinks, Monday, 8:40 p.m.: The CCC regular season has been a roller coaster ride with numerous one-goal games, so if the tournament follows suit, it’ll be a wild week.

SCC semifinals: No. 4 Masuk co-op vs. No. 1 West Haven/SHA at Bennett Rink, Tuesday, 5 p.m., and No. 3 Milford co-op vs. No. 2 Guilford at Northford Ice Pavilion, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: The SCC tournament has unfortunately been reduced to just four teams as the Amity, Hamden and Daniel Hand co-ops are all out due to COVID-19 protocols. Unbeaten West Haven/SHA, which is itself returning from quarantine, and defending league champion Guilford are the top two seeds. The final will be held at Bennett Rink at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 25.

CCC semifinals: Wednesday: No. 1 Simsbury, the defending conference champion, and No. 2 Avon/Southington co-op will host the semifinal games.

— Dave Stewart