Girls ice hockey top performers/games to watch

TOP PERFORMERS

Kolby Becker, Hamden: Becker, a junior, scored a pair of goals in Hamden’s 3-1 victory over the Daniel Hand co-op Saturday at Northford Ice Pavilion.

Caroline Cadelina, Amity co-op: The Blades’ defenseman scored three goals and played shutdown defense in back-to-back games against the Milford co-op and West Haven/SHA. Amity topped Milford 5-2, and lost to unbeaten West Haven 3-2 in overtime.

Teagan Cavaliere, Trumbull/St. Joseph: The sophomore led Trumbull/St. Joseph with five points on two goals and three assists in a 10-2 victory over Ridgefield/Danbury last Wednesday.

Mackenzie Chapman, Simsbury: The senior scored seven goals in two games to help the Trojans remain unbeaten. Chapman had a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Hall/Conard on Thursday, and then scored four goals in a 10-3 win over Northwest Catholic/Mercy on Friday. In the Northwest Catholic game, sophomore goalie Kellie Matteo notched her first career victory.

Emilee DeGrand, West Haven/SHA: DeGrand, a sophomore forward, scored to tie the game with 45.5 seconds remaining in regulation, and then netted the game-winner with three seconds left in overtime as West Haven/SHA rallied for a 3-2 win over the Amity co-op on Saturday.

Meghan Dupre, West Haven/SHA: The junior defender had a goal in a win over Hand and assisted on Emilee DeGrand’s game-winning overtime goal against Amity. She also had five blocked shots in the Amity game.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: Epke had five points on three goals and two assists as Guilford shut out Masuk 8-0 on Friday.

Elsa Haakonsen, Trumbull/St. Joseph: The freshman goalie racked up 41 saves as the Eagles skated to a 2-2 tie with Greenwich on Saturday.

Mark McKiernan, ETB: McKiernan, a junior defender, had a hand in both ETB goals as the Storm defeated the Suffield co-op 2-1 Friday in Newington. The win avenged a 4-0 loss to Suffield on Feb. 20. McKiernan, who has nine goals in 10 games this season, assisted on the first goal when her shot from the point was tipped in by freshman Lexi Pacheco. McKiernan then wristed in an unassisted goal a few minutes later.

Blythe Novick, New Canaan: The Rams’ senior goalie stopped all 25 of Darien’s shots to get the shutout as New Canaan topped its rival 1-0 Tuesday night at the Darien Ice House.

Grace Nowak, West Haven/SHA: The junior goalie had two big games, shutting out Hand and then collecting 31 saves in a 3-2 OT win against Amity.

Olivia Toscano, Darien: Toscano scored twice and registered two assists in Darien’s 7-1 victory over Greenwich last Wednesday at the Darien Ice House. She had one goal and two assists on three straight goals in the second period, as the Wave turned a two-goal game into a rout.

Caitlin Tully, New Canaan: Tully scored two goals, including the game-winner with 2:32 remaining in overtime of the Rams’ 4-3 win over Darien on Saturday. Maddie Kloud assisted on both of Tully’s goals.

GAMES TO WATCH

Ridgefield/Danbury vs. Wilton/Norwalk at Winter Garden, Friday, 3:30 p.m.: The two rivals meet for the second time this season and the first one was a thriller, with Ridgefield pulling out a 4-3 victory.

Darien vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, Friday, 5:15 p.m.: Darien defeated the Cardinals by a surprising large 7-1 margin last week, but this match-up is typically a close one. This time, Greenwich will have a chance at revenge on its home ice.

Simsbury vs. Suffield co-op at Enfield Twin Rinks, Friday, 8 p.m.: Suffield has stumbled a bit, with three straight losses heading into a Wednesday night contest against Avon. The Wildcats will be looking to overcome unbeaten Simsbury, a team they lost to 3-2 and 3-0 earlier this winter.

Guilford vs. Amity co-op at Astorino Rink, Saturday, 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, 4:45 p.m.: The two SCC powers meet in a weekend doubleheader. This is a rematch of last year’s SCC final, won by Guilford 4-2.

ETB Storm vs. Simsbury at Simsbury Farms Ice Rink, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Simsbury and ETB clash for the third time this season and the first two games were nail biters, with Simsbury winning twice, 2-1, including once in overtime. The Trojans are still unbeaten, but the Storm is hoping the third time will be the charm.

Simsbury vs. Avon co-op at Newington Ice Arena, Monday, 4:25 p.m.: Last year's CCC finalists meet to close out the regular season schedule.





— Dave Stewart




