Girls ice hockey top performers/games to watch

TOP PERFORMERS

Kelly Benson, New Canaan: The senior forward assisted on both New Canaan goals as the Rams knocked off Greenwich 2-0 for the second time in five days Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

Devon and Teagan Cavalier, Trumbull/St. Joseph: The sisters had a huge night, combining for six goals and seven assists in the Eagles’ 11-5 win over Stamford/Westhill/Staples last Thursday. Teagan, a sophomore, scored twice and had five assists for seven points, and Devon, a junior, scored four goals and had two assists for six points.

Morgan Dall, Greenwich: The junior amassed 45 saves during a 2-0 loss to New Canaan on Saturday night at the Darien Ice House.

Avery Dayton, Masuk co-op: The sophomore had a hat trick to lead the Panthers’ scoring in a 5-1 victory over the Hamden co-op last Wednesday.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: Epke, a junior, hit a milestone with her 100th career goal in Guilford’s 9-6 victory over the Daniel Hand co-op on Saturday. Epke led the Grizzlies with eight points, scoring five goals and dishing out three assists.

Mackenzie Gardner, West Haven/SHA: The senior co-captain has led the West Haven defense and had 10 blocked shots in a pair of victories this week. She also dished out one assist to help West Haven/SHA remain unbeaten at 5-0.

Meadow Gilchrist, Stamford/Westhill/Staples: Gilchrist, a senior, had two goals and two assists as SWS edged the Fairfield co-op 4-3 on Monday at Terry Conners Rink. With SWS trailing 3-2, she assisted on the equalizer by Paige Tuccinardi with 14:10 remaining. Gilchrist then netted the game-winner with 5:57 to play.

McKenna Harden, New Canaan: Harden, a senior co-captain, led a pair of great defensive efforts as the Rams shut out Greenwich 2-0 in back-to-back games last week. The defensive corps includes freshmen Lexie Tully and Maisie Koo, sophomore Amanda Benson and junior Alla Duane.

Jenna Hunt, West Haven/SHA: Hunt had a hat trick to help West Haven/SHA topple the Masuk co-op 5-2 on Friday in Shelton.

Nelle Kniffin, Darien: Kniffin, a senior co-captain, had a hat trick as the Blue Wave rolled to a 9-0 win over Trumbull/St. Joseph on Saturday in Shelton.

Tori LaCroix, Simsbury: LaCroix, a senior, came through with a shutout on senior night, making 16 saves in a 3-0 win over the Suffield co-op. Simsbury remains unbeaten this season.

Teagan Mabrysmith, Suffield co-op: The Wildcats’ sophomore goalie collected 43 saves and earned her second shutout of the season as Suffield topped the Avon co-op 2-0 last Friday.

Megan McCarthy, Trumbull/St. Joseph: The senior co-captain delivered a hat trick in Trumbull’s 9-1 victory over the Wilton/Norwalk co-op on Sunday. Sophomores Teagan Cavaliere and Amanda Lepore each had two goals and one assist.

Eva Smith, Masuk co-op: The Panthers’ junior goalie stopped 24 of 25 shots to get a 5-1 win over Hamden last Wednesday.

Molly Walsh, Simsbury: Walsh scored the equalizer with one second remaining in regulation, and Mackenzie Chapman scored 30 seconds into the overtime as the Trojans rallied for a dramatic 2-1 win over the ETB Storm last Thursday.

GAMES TO WATCH

Suffield vs. ETB Storm at Newington Ice Arena, Friday, 8:30 p.m.: Suffield shut out ETB 4-0 in a first meeting, and the Storm will look to get even. ETB is 3-5, with three of the five losses coming by one goal.

West Haven/SHA vs. Amity co-op at Astorino Rink, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: One of three unbeaten girls hockey teams in the state, the West Haven/SHA co-op has been clicking, winning every game by multiple goals. Starting Thursday, the Sharks will play four games in six days, and Amity, last year’s SCC runner-up, is a big challenge.

New Canaan vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, Saturday, 8 p.m.: This match-up always has a championship feeling. The two rivals have combined to win the last four state titles and clashed in last year’s FCIAC final, won by the Wave. This is the second of three meetings between the two teams.

Greenwich vs. Trumbull/St. Joseph at The Rinks at Shelton, 8:30 p.m.: This wouldn’t have been a highlighted game at the start of the season, but Trumbull/St. Joseph has taken a step forward despite a short bench. The Eagles topped Greenwich 2-1 earlier this season and the Cards would like nothing better than to get a bit of revenge here.

Guilford vs. West Haven/SHA at Bennett Rink, Tuesday, 5 p.m.: A possible SCC championship game preview has defending champion Guilford playing unbeaten West Haven/SHA. The Sharks took the first meeting 5-3, but Guilford, with Maddie Epke leading the way, is the defending conference champ.

Darien vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The rivals get no rest this week as they square off for the second time in four days.

Suffield co-op vs. Avon co-op at Newington Ice Arena, Wednesday, 3:55 p.m.: Suffield and Avon are tied for second place in the CCC standings and are meeting for the third time this season. Suffield has taken the first two games 5-1 and 2-0.





