Girls ice hockey top performers/games to watch

TOP PERFORMERS

Maya Boyhen, West Haven/SHA: The junior forward had three points on one goal and two assists in West Haven/SHA’s 5-3 victory over Guilford in a battle of unbeaten teams at Bennett Rink on Tuesday. West Haven/SHA is 4-0.

Thora Clark, Simsbury: Clark has at least one goal in all four games this season and leads the Trojans in scoring with five goals. She had one in a tight 2-1 decision over Hall/Conard on Saturday.

Sofia Cuozzo, Guilford: Cuozzo had hat tricks in consecutive games, helping the Grizzlies defeat Hamden last Wednesday, and Daniel Hand on Sunday. She also had three assists in the win over Hand.

Ginny Curello, Amity: The freshman goalie collected 42 saves in a 4-1 loss to West Haven/SHA, and 21 saves against 22 shots in a 4-1 win over the Masuk co-op.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: Epke continued to rack up points as she had 16 over three games during the past week. That includes hat tricks in wins over Hamden and the Daniel Hand co-op, and two goals and one assist in a 5-3 loss to West Haven/SHA on Tuesday.

Hannah Goldenberg, Greenwich: Goldenberg, a senior co-captain, amassed 37 saves against a relentless New Canaan offense during a 2-0 loss Tuesday at Hamill Rink.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan: The junior forward racked up four goals and two assists in the Rams’ 9-0 shutout of Trumbull/St. Joseph on Saturday in Darien.

Megan Hart, Daniel Hand co-op: Hart, a junior, posted her first career shutout when she stopped all 16 shots in a 3-0 win over the Masuk co-op. Also in that game, junior Sydney McMullen had an assist for her first career point.

Sofia Levesque, Hall/Conard: The sophomore goalie collected 28 saves to keep Hall/Conard within striking distance during a 2-1 loss to unbeaten Simsbury at Veteran’s Memorial Ice Rink on Saturday

Brianna Morden, Suffield co-op: Morden, a freshman, is finding her way after shifting forward from defense, and registered a hat trick in the Wildcats’ 4-0 victory over the ETB Storm on Saturday. Sophomore goalie Teaghan Mabrysmith also earned her first shutout of the season in that win.

Grace Nowak, West Haven/SHA: The junior goalie collected 47 saves over two games as West Haven/SHA earned a pair of key wins, defeating the Amity co-op 4-1, and defending SCC champion Guilford 5-3.

Emily Stefanelli, Ridgefield/Danbury: Stefanelli scored two goals in the Tigers’ come-from-behind 4-3 win over Wilton/Norwalk last Friday.

Caitlin Tully, New Canaan: Tully collected five points on a hat trick and two assists as the Rams upended the Fairfield co-op 8-1 last Wednesday at the Darien Ice House. She also had an assist in a 2-0 shutout of Greenwich on Tuesday.

GAMES TO WATCH

Simsbury vs. ETB Storm at Newington Ice Arena, Thursday, 4:25 p.m.: Unbeaten Simsbury clashes with the ETB Storm for the second time this season. ETB is 1-3 so far, but two of the losses have been by one goal, including a 2-1 defeat vs. the Trojans on opening night.

Greenwich vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, Saturday, 6:40 p.m.: The two perennial FCIAC contenders meet for the second time in five days. Tuesday’s battle was tight, with New Canaan scoring in the first and third periods for a 2-0 win.

Suffield co-op vs. Simsbury at ICSS, Saturday, 8:10 p.m.: Suffield has won four straight since opening with a loss. Up next is defending CCC champion Simsbury, the team that defeated the Wildcats 3-2 in the opener.

Wilton/Norwalk vs. Trumbull/St. Joseph at The Rinks at Shelton, Sunday, 2:30 p.m.: Trumbull, which is 2-2, had its biggest victory in years when it defeated Greenwich 2-1 last week. This game could help show if the young Eagles will continue to make noise in the FCIAC.

ETB Storm vs. Avon co-op at Newington Ice Arena, Monday, 7:40 p.m.: Another key CCC contest has two of last year’s semifinalists going head-to-head for the second time. Avon edged ETB 4-3 in the first clash.

Greenwich vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, Wednesday, 6 p.m.: A rematch of last year’s FCIAC semifinal game, which was won by the Blue Wave. The two teams split their regular-season meetings last winter.





