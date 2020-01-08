Greenwich goalie Jessica Ware defends the goal in the second period against New Canaan in the 3rd Winter Classic at the Greenwich Skating Club in December. Greenwich goalie Jessica Ware defends the goal in the second period against New Canaan in the 3rd Winter Classic at the Greenwich Skating Club in December. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Girls Ice Hockey: Fine performances/Games to watch 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

TOP PERFORMERS

Demeri Carangelo, Hamden/Wilbur Cross/Sheehan/Lyman Hall: Carangelo passed a career milestone as she notched her 100th career point in the Hamden’s 6-1 victory over Daniel Hand on Dec. 23. Carangelo had five points on four goals and one assist giving her 104 points, 65 goals and 39 assists in her career.

Avery DePodesta, Amity/North Haven/Coginchaug: DePodesta had a hat trick and two assists to help lead the Amity co-op to a 9-3 victory against Fairfield.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: Epke collected four goals, including the game-winner with 1:15 remaining as the Indians topped Hamden, 5-4.

Megan Froelich, West Haven/SHA: Froelich had five points with three goals and two assists to lead West Haven/SHA to an 8-5 win over Conard/Hall on Saturday. She scored two of those goals in less than a minute of the first period.

Meghan Lane, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon: Lane collected four goals for more than half of Wilton’s offensive output in a 7-3 win over rival Ridgefield. It was Wilton’s first victory over Ridgefield since 2011.

Bridget McGann, Conard/Hall: McGann had a hat trick in the Warchiefs’ 8-5 loss to West Haven/SHA on Saturday.

Grace Melanson, Simsbury: Melanson scored two goals and assisted on two more in the Trojans’ victory over Hamden on Saturday at Astorino Rink.

Sophia Mughal, Fairfield co-op: Mughal racked up six goals in a 9-3 win over Trumbull in the opener on Dec. 11.

Blythe Novick, New Canaan: The Rams’ junior goalie racked up 21 saves for a shutout as New Canaan defeated rival Darien, 1-0, at the Darien Ice House on Saturday. The game was a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

Kaitlyn O’Brien, Simsbury: The sophomore goalie came off the bench in the second period and stopped 10-of-10 shots to help lead the Trojans to a 3-2 win over defending state champ New Canaan in the season opener in December.

Jessica Ware, Greenwich: The Cardinals’ senior goalie made 22 saves against 23 shots as Greenwich topped defending FCIAC and state champion New Canaan in the Winter Classic at the Greenwich Skating Club on Dec. 28.

Ella Whitticom, Darien: The freshman made her first start for the Wave and delivered a shutout, making 15 saves in a 2-0 win over Greenwich on Dec. 11.

GAMES TO WATCH

East Catholic ETB vs. Simsbury at the International Skating Center of Connecticut, Wednesday, 7:50 p.m.: A CCC battle between two traditional state powers. Simsbury swept three meetings last year, but their second regular season clash was a 4-3 overtime game at the ISCC.

Greenwich vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, Thursday, 5 p.m.: Greenwich romped to a 5-1 win over New Canaan in the annual Winter Classic on Dec. 28. The Rams will try and get revenge here.

Amity/North Haven/Cheshire vs. Hamden/Wilbur Cross/Lyman Hall at Astorino Rink, Saturday, 4 p.m.: The Amity co-op edged the Hamden co-op, 3-2, on Dec. 16, and now takes to the road for a second clash. Hamden has struggled so far, but was a playoff team last winter.

East Catholic vs. Avon co-op at Newington Rink, Saturday, 6:55 p.m.: East Catholic faces its second CCC playoff contender in four days.

Stamford/Westhill/Staples vs. Fairfield co-op at Wonderland of Ice, Monday 4:45 p.m.: Both teams entered the week with .500 marks — Fairfield at 2-2 and SWS at 3-3 — and this game will loom large in the hunt for the FCIAC’s fourth playoff seed.

Conard/Hall vs. Suffield co-op at Loomis Chaffee School Rink, Wednesday, 7:50 p.m.: Suffield has started strong, winning its first five games, including a 3-2 win over Conard/Hall in the season’s first week. Conard/Hall is on the opposite side, dropping five to start the year, but is traditionally a strong contender.

— Dave Stewart