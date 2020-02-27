West Haven/Sacred Heart's Jenna Hunt (7) moves the puck as Hall/Conard's Greer Baumgartner converges during girls high school ice hockey action in West Haven, Conn., on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. West Haven/Sacred Heart's Jenna Hunt (7) moves the puck as Hall/Conard's Greer Baumgartner converges during girls high school ice hockey action in West Haven, Conn., on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Girls Ice Hockey: Fine performances/Games to watch 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

FINE PERFORMANCES

Caitlyn Caldon, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor (ETB): The senior goalie was once again solid as she collected 29 saves in a 1-0 victory over the Avon co-op on Friday. Caldon also had 32 saves in a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Simsbury in Tuesday’s CCC semis.

Demeri Carangelo, Hamden co-op: Carangelo had three points with one goal and two assists as Hamden topped Notre Dame-Fairfield, 3-1, in the opening round of the SCC tournament on Monday.

Lexi Danielson, Greenwich: Danielson scored twice and had one assist in the Cardinals’ 3-1 victory over the Fairfield co-op on Friday. Greenwich trailed 1-0 in the first period, but Danielson then scored the tying and go-ahead goals.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan: The sophomore forward scored both of the Rams’ goals in a 2-0 shutout of Conard/Hall at Veterans Memorial Rink on Thursday.

Jordan Hopping, Avon co-op: Hopping delivered a hat trick in the CCC semifinals as the Avon co-op knocked off Suffield 5-1 on Monday. She scored once in the first period as Avon went up 3-1 and added two goals in the second to extend the lead.

Jenna Hunt, West Haven/SHA: Hunt had a hat trick with all three goals coming in the first period of West Haven/SHA’s 7-0 shutout of the Daniel Hand co-op in the first round of the SCC tournament on Monday. Hunt also assisted on a goal in the first period.

Rose Linkasamy, Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op: Linkasamy had three points on a goal and two assists, as Notre Dame-Fairfield edged the Wilton co-op, 4-3, in a key game in the state playoff race on Friday.

Anna Melanson, Simsbury: Melanson scored twice as the Trojans opened the postseason with a 3-0 shutout of East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor (ETB) in the CCC semifinals on Tuesday.

Blythe Novick, New Canaan: Novick earned her third consecutive shutout by making 20 saves in New Canaan’s 2-0 win over Conard/Hall on Thursday. Novick also held La Salle Academy (RI) and Simsbury scoreless in the previous two games.

Katie Shapland, Hamden: The junior goalie racked up 37 saves to help lead Hamden to a 3-1 win over the Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op in the first round of the SCC playoffs on Monday.

GAMES TO WATCH

CCC Tournament Final, Friday, 8:40 p.m., at Trinity College: No. 1 Simsbury takes on No. 3 Avon for the first CCC championship. Simsbury, which is unbeaten against CCC teams, handled Avon twice during the regular season, but Avon has won eight of its last 10 games with the two losses coming in overtime.

SCC Tournament Final, Saturday, 1 p.m., at Bennett Rink: The SCC tournament seems wide open this year. Amity, the defending champion and the No. 1 seed, dropped its last two games heading into the playoffs, while No. 2 Guilford is 11-2 since late January. No. 3 West Haven/SHA and No. 4 Hamden are both dangerous, and had solid wins in Monday’s first round.

FCIAC Tournament Final, Saturday, 3:50 p.m., at Darien Ice House: The FCIAC tournament features three of the top four ranked teams in the state, and the conference has produced the past four state champions (Darien 2016-18, New Canaan 2019). New Canaan is the defending champion and earned the top seed for the league playoffs.

– Dave Stewart