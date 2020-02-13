Week 9 fine performances/Week 10 games to watch

West Haven/Sacred Heart’s Jenna Hunt (7) moves the puck as Hall/Conard’s Greer Baumgartner defends during a game in January. West Haven/Sacred Heart’s Jenna Hunt (7) moves the puck as Hall/Conard’s Greer Baumgartner defends during a game in January. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Girls Ice Hockey: Fine performances/Games to watch 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

FINE PERFORMANCES

Madison Andrews, Stamford/Westhill/Staples: Andrews scored four goals as SWS snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-5 win over Trumbull/St. Joseph at Terry Conners Rink on Saturday.

Kit Arrix, Darien: The senior assisted on Darien’s two goals in the second period, as the Blue Wave broke a 1-1 tie and went on to beat the East Catholic co-op, 3-1, Saturday in Newington. Darien is unbeaten in its last seven games at 6-0-1.

Haley Cable, Amity/North Haven/Cheshire: Cable scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and had one assist, to help the Amity co-op overcome West Haven/SHA, 7-6 in overtime, on Saturday at Astorino Rink. The Blades trailed 5-0 in the first period and 6-1 in the second before rallying for the win.

Tess Cjeska, Amity/North Haven/Cheshire: Cjeska had five points on one goal and four assists in the Amity co-op’s come-from-behind victory against West Haven/SHA on Saturday.

Megan Froehlich, West Haven/SHA: Froehlich, a senior forward, picked up the 100th point of her career when she scored twice during West Haven/SHA’s 8-3 win over Hamden at Bennett Rink last Wednesday.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan: The Rams’ sophomore had a hat trick and an assist in a 6-1 win over Ridgefield/Danbury at the Winter Garden on Friday. Harden now has a team-high 31 points in 16 games this season.

Leigha Howland, Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op: Howland had two goals and an assist as NDFF rallied from a 3-1 deficit and defeated the Wilton co-op, 5-3, Monday in Shelton. Howland’s second goal came with 8:59 remaining and put NDFF ahead for good.

Jenna Hunt, West Haven/SHA: Hunt had a hat trick, scoring once in each period, in an 8-3 win over Hamden last Wednesday at Bennett Rink.

Bethany Karp, Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op: The junior goalie racked up 60 saves to lead the Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op to a 5-2 victory over Guilford at East Haven Rink on Thursday. A dozen of those saves came during penalty kills.

Tori LaCroix, Simsbury: The goalie collected 25 saves for the shutout as the Trojans edged Greenwich 1-0 at Hamill Rink in a key game on Tuesday.

Sofia Levesque, Conard/Hall: Levesque, a freshman, collected 28 saves against 30 shots as Conard/Hall rallied from a two-goal deficit and tied Greenwich, 2-2, at Hamill Rink on Saturday.

Molly Walsh, Simsbury: Walsh netted the only goal of the game as Simsbury scored a huge win in the state playoff race against Greenwich. Walsh’s goal came with 10:29 remaining and held up for the victory.

GAMES TO WATCH

East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor (ETB) vs. Greenwich at Hamill Rink, Saturday, 11:45 a.m.: ETB had been on quite a roll before losing three straight games to La Salle (RI), Suffield co-op and Darien last week. Greenwich was unbeaten in six straight (4-0-2) before falling to Simsbury on Tuesday.

La Salle Academy (RI) vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, Saturday, 4:20 p.m.: The perennial championship contender from Rhode Island visits Fairfield County to take on defending Connecticut champion New Canaan.

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon vs. Fairfield co-op at Wonderland of Ice, Saturday, 8:45 p.m.: The two FCIAC foes are both in play for the state tournament with just a few games remaining. Fairfield is 11th and Wilton 12th with 12 teams qualifying.

West Haven/SHA vs. Simsbury at the International Skating Center, Saturday, 6:20 p.m.: Simbury is the midst of a four-game stretch against state playoff contenders. West Haven/SHA has been struggling but boasts plenty of firepower.

New Canaan vs. Simsbury at the International Skating Center, Monday, 1 p.m.: New Canaan and Simsbury met back on opening night with Simsbury winning 3-2 at the Darien Ice House. The Rams will try to get even in a late-season contest at the International Skating Center.

Amity/North Haven/Cheshire vs. Avon co-op at Newington Ice Arena, Monday, 1:30 p.m.: The Amity and Avon co-ops are in good shape for the state playoffs, and the winner here will get a big boost in the standings.

Amity/West Haven/Cheshire vs. West Haven/SHA at Bennett Rink, Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.: The Amity co-op goes back-to-back with two road games against playoff teams in as many days.

— Dave Stewart