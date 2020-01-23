New Canaan’s Kaleigh Harden (4) skates with the puck against Darien. New Canaan’s Kaleigh Harden (4) skates with the puck against Darien. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Girls Ice Hockey: Fine performances/Games to watch 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

TOP PERFORMERS

Caitlyn Caldon, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor (ETB): Caldon, a senior, stopped all 20 shots she faced as ETB blanked defending state champion New Canaan, 2-0, on Sunday at the Newington Ice Arena.

Demeri Carangelo, Hamden/Wilbur Cross/Sheehan/Lyman Hall: Carangelo had nine points in back-to-back wins. She had two goals and three assists in a 6-3 victory over the Branford co-op last Wednesday, and added two goals and two assists in an 8-2 win over Conard/Hall on Saturday.

Meghan Croyle, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor (ETB): Croyle had a goal and an assist as ETB shut out defending state champion New Canaan, 2-0, on Sunday at the Newington Ice Arena.

Megan Froehlich, West Haven/SHA: Froelich scored a goal and dished out three assists in West Haven/SHA’s 6-5 loss to New Canaan on Monday at the Darien Ice House.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan: Harden collected five points with a hat trick and two assists as the Rams edged West Haven/SHA 6-5 on Monday. Harden’s third goal was the game-winner with 6:25 remaining.

Sophia Mughal, Fairfield: Mughal had a hat trick in Fairfield’s 4-2 victory over the Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon co-op on Monday. The win secured an FCIAC tournament berth for Fairfield.

Taylor Nowak, West Haven/SHA: Nowak scored the 100th goal of her career and also had an assist in West Haven/SHA’s 6-5 loss to New Canaan on Monday.

Kelly Raymond, Darien: Raymond had a hat trick in the Blue Wave’s 7-0 shutout of Ridgefield/Danbury last Wednesday.

Reilly Sargolini, Hamden/Wilbur Cross/Sheehan/Lyman Hall: Sargolini had a natural hat trick in the Green Dragons’ 8-2 victory over Conard/Hall on Saturday. She started the scoring just 42 seconds into the game, and added two more goals in a span of 1:12 later in the first period. Sargolini also had an assist.

Jessica Ware, Greenwich: The Cardinals’ goalie collected 25 saves as Greenwich topped Darien 3-1 at Hamill Rink on Thursday. Ware, a senior, made nine on those stops in the third period.

GAMES TO WATCH

Guilford vs. West Haven/SHA at Webster Bank Arena, Friday, 4 p.m.: Two SCC teams kick off Connecticut Ice weekend. West Haven/SHA will look to rebound from its first loss of the season, while Guilford can boost its playoff chances with a win here.

Greenwich vs. Simsbury at Simsbury Farms Rink, Friday, 6:10 p.m.: A showdown between the top two teams in the state. Simsbury is 8-0 and in first place, with Greenwich second at 8-2.

Fairfield co-op vs. East Catholic co-op (ETB) at Veterans Memorial Ice Rink, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Both teams are in the hunt for a state playoff berth and can pick up key points in this game. ETB is coming off a huge 2-0 win over New Canaan, while Fairfield is looking to bounce back from a 5-0 loss to Darien.

East Catholic co-op (ETB) vs. Conard/Hall at Veterans Memorial Rink, Saturday, 12:45 p.m.: A traditional northern rivalry between perennial contenders, this year’s match-up features an ETB team which has recently moved up in the standings against a Conard/Hall team which is still searching for its first win.

Suffield co-op vs. Simsbury at International Skating Center, Saturday, 6:20 p.m.: The second meeting in the last five days for the two CCC contenders. Simsbury won, 2-1, on Monday and goes for the sweep in its home ice.

New Canaan vs. Amity co-op at Astorino Rink, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.: An FCIAC-SCC showdown. New Canaan won this meeting 8-1 last year but will face an Amity team which is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.

Simsbury vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: A huge game in the race for a top seed in the state tournament. The two contenders could meet again in the state semis or final.

Avon co-op vs. West Haven/SHA at Bennett Rink, Tuesday, 8 p.m.: A strong West Haven/SHA team takes on the Avon co-op, which is just inside the 12-team playoff bubble.

— Dave Stewart