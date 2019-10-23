GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Top performers

Zoe Baker, Hall: A junior, Baker was the 1-meter diving winner in Hall’s 90-85 victory against Farmington, earning 238.55 points.
Rylie Giles, Ridgefield: Giles placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.18) and had a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle (4:39.69) for the Tigers against Darien.
Reggie Frias, Greenwich: The senior won the diving event for the Cardinals in their meet against visiting Staples, totaling 249.10 points.
Morgan Lenoce, Staples: Lenoce finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Wreckers in their matchup against Greenwich, posting a time of 1:57.57. Lenoce also swam on Staples’ winning 400 freestyle relay team (3:46.59).
Meghan Lynch, Greenwich: The junior posted first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:06.34) and the 500 freestyle for undefeated Greenwich in its victory against Staples.
Aislinn Mitchell, Hall: The senior finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.19) and the 100 freestyle (56.86) in Hall’s 90-85 win vs. Farmington.
Emma Nordquist, Hall: A junior, Nordquist won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:04.10 and the 500 freestyle 5:31.26 for Hall, which defeated Farmington, 90-85.
Katrine O’Leary, Seymour: O’Leary was the 50 freestyle winner (24.53) and the 100 freestyle winner (54.93) in her team’s win against St. Paul.
Daniele Tanaka Sales, St. Joseph: Sales, a freshman, took first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke for St. Joseph against Greenwich.
Maggie Sedlak, Darien: The sophomore was the 100-yard butterfly winner (1:00.39) for Darien, which defeated Ridgefield, 101-85.
Julia Servas, Darien: Servas, a senior, won the 1-meter diving event for the Blue Wave in its meet against Ridgefield, earning 238.80 points.
Hannah Seward, Ridgefield: The junior was the 50 freestyle winner in the team’s competition vs. Darien, clocking in at 27.05. She was also on the Tigers’ winning 200 freestyle (1:53.20) and 400 freestyle (4:07.80) relay teams.
Sophia Velleco, Seymour: Velleco touched the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.15) and the 500 freestyle (5:24.98) for Seymour in its 84-64 win vs. St. Paul.