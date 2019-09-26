Girls Cross Country 2019 Season Roundup

Editor’s note: Due to a technical error with a program we are attempting to use, cross country results were not appearing in our scores and stats section. The following are all submitted cross country summaries this season. If you have submitted a summary and do not see it below, please email sean.barker@hearstmediact.com
Foran 17, West Haven 43; Foran 21, Hillhouse 38; Foran 27, Sacred Heart 28; Hillhouse 21, West Haven 35; Sacred Heart 15, West Haven 46; Sacred Heart 25 Hillhouse 32
(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)
5k
Individual results: 1. Mia Williams (F), 22:28, 2. Emily Birney (SH), 22:48; 3. Don’nay Davis (HH), 22:49, 4. Haley Ruane (F), 24:23, 5. Iris Chen (F), 24:38; 6. Bernedette Karpel (HH), 24:46; 7. Karly Martino (SH), 24:46; 8. Reya Ekeh (SH), 25:26; 9. Enyla Williams (HH), 25:27; 10. Chase Ireland (SH), 25:29.
Foran 4-3, Sacred Heart 1-3, Hillhouse 1-4, West Haven 0-5
Cheshire 25 – Sheehan 33, Cheshire 19 – Branford 42, Cheshire 15 – East Haven 48, Sheehan 24 – Branford 31, Sheehan 18 – East Haven 37, Branford 18 – East Haven 44
Cheshire Park
3.1 miles
1. Elisabeth Brown – Sheehan 20:39 2. Arianna Amodio – Sheehan 21:33 3. Olivia Ferraro – Cheshire 21:34 4. Alex Palladino – Cheshire 22:51 5. Kristina Benga – Cheshire 22:52 6. Isla Lionetti – Branford 22:43 7. Hannah Jackson – Branford 22:53 8. Cate Bedard – Cheshire 23:24 9. Liz Addesso – Cheshire 23:54 10. Julianna Espinoza – East Haven 23:57
Note: Elisabeth Brown set a new course record at Cheshire Park. The old record was 21:25 set by Amanda Addesso (Cheshire) in 2018.
Cheshire 6-1
Guilford 20, Hamden 43
At East River Preserve, Guilford
2.9 Mi
1 Ella Bradford (H) 18:55; 2 Clara Wiesler (G) 19:38; 3 Olivia Skapczynski (G) 20:24
4 Katrina Muhs (G) 20:38; 5 Gianna Siciliano (G) 20:59
Seymour 21, Holy Cross 40; Seymour 20, Sacred Heart 43; Holy Cross 24, Sacred Heart 33
Melanie Boirin SH 22:11,Willow Cappa Sey22:49, Kaitie Sobin Sey 23:41,Racquel Rosa HC 23:44, Cayla Howard HC 23:51, Kayla Pollman Sey 23:57, Maya Pekarek Sey 24:30, Pj Dauphinais Sey 24:59 Brooke Sheehan Sey 25:26, Maddie Sheehan Sey 26:12,
Records: Seymour 7-1, SH 4-4, HC 3-5
Amity 16, Wilbur Cross 46
The Fitzgerald Property, Woodbridge
5K
1 Ariana Garay (A) 20:29; 2 Aviva Wyner (A) 20:55; 3 Rose Wegman (A) 21:38; 4 Kalliopi Maniatis (A) 21:47; 5 Margo Pedersen (WC) 22:16
Trumbull 27, New Canaan 28; Trumbull 24, Danbury 35; Trumbull 20, Wilton 37; New Canaan 23, Danbury 36; New Canaan 20, Wilton 38; Wilton 28, Danbury 28 (Wilton wins tiebreaker via 6th runner)
Waveny Park, New Canaan (4000 meters)
Molly Murphy (New Canaan), 15:18; Daniella Grullon-Pena (Danbury), 15:19.24; Emily Alexandru (Trumbull), 15:19.98; Alessandra Zaffina (Trumbull), 15:23; Hannah Tiller (New Canaan), 15:40; Sarah Johnson (Danbury), 15:43.10; Kali Holden (Trumbull), 15:43.55; Sophie Curcio (New Canaan), 15:46; Emily Mrakovcic (Wilton), 15:51; Patricia Dineen (Wilton), 15:55
Team Records: Trumbull (9-0), New Canaan (7-2), Wilton (6-3), Danbury (5-4)
Middletown 25, Bristol Eastern 33; Middletown 15, Platt 50; Platt 50, Bristol Eastern 15
1. Avery Braccia – BE – 21:54; 2. Ariana Monarca – MHS – 22:37; 3. Fiona Gallagher – BE – 22:42; 4. Nicole Nenninger – MHS – 23:02; 5. Tierra Giannelli – MHS – 24:44; 6. Audrey Rancourt – MHS – 24:52; 7. Audrey Perry – BE – 25:33; 8. Hajar M’hamdi – MHS – 25:35; 9. Melissa Carlson – MHS – 25:25; 10. Kaitlyn Laskowski – BE – 26:10
Barlow 24, Brookfield 32; Newtown 17, Barlow 46; Newtown 15, Brookfield 50; Newtown 15, Masuk 50; Barlow 18, Masuk 40; Brookfield 20, Masuk 38
3.1 Miles at Great Hollow Lake, Monroe
Emily Bressor, N 21:14; 2. Kylee Harrell, N 22:00; 3. Hallie Filan, N 22:31; 4. Amber Borofsky, JB 22:42; 5. Maddie Fetenick, N 22:55; 6. Emily Kitke, N 23:00; 7. Courtney Henchcliffe, N 23:26; 8. Gloria Rowley, N 23:32; 9. Ellie Chan, JB 23:35; 10. Chloe Kannas, N 23:37
Bethel 15, Kolbe 50; Bethel 15, Bunnell 41 Newtown 24, Bethel 33; Bunnell 15, Kolbe 50; Newtown 15, Kolbe 50, Newtown 15, Bunnell 50
Ava Graham 19:26 Bethel; Rylee Harrell 23:23 Newtown; Emily Tressler 21:31 Newtown; Maddie Fetchick 21:39 Newtown; Miranda Anastasakis 21:42 Bethel; Lauren Gallagher 22:26 Bethel; Hallie Filan 22:38 Newtown; Courtney Henchcliffe 22:48 Newtown; Nicole Popham 23:31 Bethel; Chloe Karnas 23:40 Newtown
Abbott Tech 18, Platt Tech 43
1.Marisa Shilam Abbott- 21:57; 2. Paige Raffael Abbott 24:30; 3. Sierra Anderson Abbott 26:51; 4. Danyelle Orsini Platt 26:51; 5. Alexis Plue Abbott 28:42
Sheehan 15, Foran 30; Law 20, Foran 42; Shelton 22, Foran 37; Law 25, Sheehan 35; Sheehan 28, Shelton 29; Law 22, Shelton 37.
(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)
5k
Shelton (SH); Sheehan (S); Law (L); Foran (F)
Individual results: 1. Liz Brown (S), 21:15, 2. Mia Williams (F), 22:26; 3. Arianna Amodio (S), 22:30, 4. Adriana Franzese (SH), 22:36, 5. Katie Konareski (L), 22:47; 6. Kylee Brotherton (L), 23:32; 7. Jenna
Wasserman (L), 23:53; 8. Maeve Sheldon (SH), 23:58; 9. Lauren Davis (L), 24:37; 10. Jordyn
Konlian (L), 24:41.
Law 4-1, Sheehan 3-3, Foran 1-3, Shelton 1-3
Hand 26, Cheshire 39
The Surf Club, Madison
3.0 miles
1. Morgan Combs – Hand 20:43 2. Anna Steffen – Hand 21:27 3. Meghan Georgescu – Cheshire 21:41 4. Olivia Ferraro – Cheshire 21:56 5. Alexandra Palladino – Cheshire 22:33 6. Keelin Virgulto – Hand 22:34 7. Anna Son – Hand 22:59 8. Kristina Benga – Cheshire 23:15 9. Elizabeth Addesso – Cheshire 23:30 10. Gigi Rankin – Hand 23:34 11. Brooke Daddio – Cheshire 23:44 12. Audrey Kiesling – Cheshire 24:01
Mercy 26, Branford 29
Branford’s Bella Finta finished first. Joanne and Lillian Wimler led the way for Mercy finishing 2nd and 4th respectively.
Sacred Heart Academy 18, Hamden 45; Sacred Heart Academy 25, Lauralton Hall 30; Sacred Heart Academy 21, North Haven 38; Lauralton Hall 19, East Haven 44; North Haven 21, East Haven 38; Lauralton Hall 23, North Haven 35
1 Emily Birney (SHA) 22:15; 2 Reagan Forbes (NH) 22:53; 3 Emma Kirck (SHA) 23:17; 4 Kelly Jones (LH) 23:44; 5 Riya Patel (EH) 24:17; 6 Karly Martino (SHA) 24:33; 7 Mary Feeney (LH) 24:56; Payton Orosco (NH) 24:58; 9 Mia Pastorok (LH) 25:17 10 Catherine Palaia (LH) 25:49
Trumbull 24, Greenwich 37; Trumbull 21, Fairfield Warde 40; Trumbull 15, St. Joseph 50; Warde 26, Greenwich 29; Warde 15, St. Joseph 43; Greenwich 15, St. Joseph 50
Fairfield Warde High School (3.1 miles)
Mari Noble (Greenwich), 20:20; Abigail Hart (Warde), 20:35; Emily Alexandru (Trumbull), 20:55; Zoe Harris (Greenwich), 20:56; Alessandra Zaffina (Trumbull), 20:59; Carolyn Cardell (Trumbull), 21:09; Evelyn Marchand (Trumbull), 21:12; Emily Vogt (Warde), 21:13.12; Megan Becker (Trumbull), 21:13.76; Keira Grant (Trumbull), 21:17
Team Records: Trumbull (6-0), Warde (3-3), Greenwich (2-4), St. Joseph (1-5)
Middletown 22, Bristol Central 35; Middletown 18, Lewis Mills 41; Bristol Central 21, Lewis Mills 34
1. Natalia Popielarz – BC – 20:57 2. Ariana Monarca – M – 22:07 3. Nicole Nenninger – M – 22:25 4. Tierra Giannelli – M – 23:43 5. Lauren Alvarez – LM – 23:48 6. Hajar MHamdi – M – 24:08 7. Bella Crandall – BC – 24:15 8. Mia Clement – BC – 24:28 9. Meghan Cahill – LM – 24:38 10. Melissa Carlson – M – 24:43