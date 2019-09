25 CIAC Girls Cross Country Runners to Watch in 2019

Kate Hedlund of Manchester finishes eleventh in the CIAC Girls Cross Country State Open Championship at Wickham Park in Manchester on November 1, 2018. Kate Hedlund of Manchester finishes eleventh in the CIAC Girls Cross Country State Open Championship at Wickham Park in Manchester on November 1, 2018. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close Girls Cross Country CIAC Runners to Watch 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

Ella Bradford, Hamden, senior: Finished sixth in the 1,600 at the Class LL meet during the outdoor season. Is the fastest returner in the SCC after taking second in the race last year; took 20th in Class LL.

Cayln Carbone, Trumbull, junior: Finished 39th in the State Open last year and is set to be a key runner for the Eagles. Trumbull returns all but one runner from its lineup last year.

Alexandra Chakar, Danbury, senior: In line to be the No. 2-runner as the Hatters seek back-to-back state titles. Finished 12th in Class LL last season.

Mairead Clas, Darien, sophomore: One of several athletes who made their names as freshmen last year. Class Finisehd seventh in the 1,600 at the State Open and second in Class L.

Claire Daniels, New Milford, sophomore: If it wasn’t for Wiser in her backyard, Daniels would be the one celebrating a host of winners medals. Captured the Class L title, while taking second to Wiser in the SWC and State Open races. Also took seventh at New Englands.

Aileen Doherty, Immaculate, junior: A rare holdover from an incredible season from the Mustangs. Placed 26th at the State Open as the Mustangs fell to Danbury by a single point. Was fourth as Immaculate cruised to the Class SS title.

Ava Graham, Bethel, sophomore: Finished second and third in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Class M race during the outdoor season. First season of cross country.

Daniella Grullon-Pena, Danbury, junior: Caught fire at the end of the outdoor season, notching top-five finishes in the FCIAC, Class LL and New England races in the 3,200. Could be the leader of a strong Hatters squad who won the Class LL and State Open titles.

Zoe Harris, Greenwich, senior: A veteran sprinter for the Cardinals, Harris has finished near the top of the leaderboard in any dicipline. Took 24th at the State Open last fall.

Kate Hedlund, Manchester, senior: Finished 11th in the State Open last fall and is one of the top returners in the CCC. Shined in the 1,600 last spring, taking second at the State Open and 11th at New Englands.

Hazel Hudson, New Fairfield, senior: Another in a stacked SWC field, Hudson led the Rebels to a Class M championship last season.

Casey MacElhiney, Glastonbury, junior: Finished fifth in the CCC and 10th in Class LL as the Tomahawks finished second to Danbury. Was ninth in the 1,600 in Class LL during the outdoor season.

Jordan Malloy, Bacon Academy, sophomore: Was crowned ECC champion in her first postseason race, then took sixth in Class M.

Mari Noble, Greenwich, junior: Won the 1,600 and 3,200 in the Class LL meet, while taking second to Wiser in the 3,200 at the State Open. During the cross country season, Noble won the Class LL championship.

Tess Pisanelli, Ridgefield, senior: Finished fourth at FCIACs and Class LL, and ninth at the State Open. Three of the top four runners return for the Tigers.

Rhiannon Richmond, Avon, senior: Took third at the State Open in the 3,200 before claiming eighth at New Englands outdoors. Was sixth in Class MM last fall.

Kathryn Rodrigues, Wolcott, senior: Won the NVL and Class SS crowns, and finished fourth at the State Open. Went on to win the NVL and Class M titles in the 3,200.

Kylie Raymond, Somers, junior: The defending champion in Class S and the NCCC, Raymond finished 13th at the State Open. Also took fourth in the 3,200 last outdoor season.

Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill, senior: The defending CCC and Class M champion, Stockman took sixth at the State Open. Nine of the top 11 finishers from the State open return this fall.

Jordan Stein, Ludlowe, sophomore: Like Malloy, made the transition from the middle school ranks last season, taking 29th in Class LL and 27th at the State Open.

Maddie Villa, Pomperaug, senior: Hasn’t placed lower than 22nd in any of her three State Opens before 2019. Took 19th last year as the Panthers finished seventh in the team standings.

Clara Wiesler, Guilford, senior: Took third right behind Bradford in the SCC championship, and the two were separated by just a second. Guilford are the defending team champions.

Kate Wiser, Pomperaug, junior: Coming off an incredible year that ended with a New England championship in the 3,200 outdoors. Prior to that, she swept the SWC, Class MM, State Open and New England titles before finishing seventh at Foot Locker nationals.

Alessandra Zaffina, Trumbull, senior: Took seventh in the 3,200 at the State Open in June. Will be in the lead pack in each race this fall; took fifth at FCIACs and third in Class LL.

Jenna Zydanowicz, Hall, senior: A contender for the Class LL title, Zydanowicz finished second in the CCC and fifth in Class LL. Was third in the 1,600 at the State Open outdoors.

