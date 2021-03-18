Girls Basketball Tournament Predictions, Day 3

Tonight we get some Berkshire and CTC action on the slate.

The last Berkshire First Round game between Litchfield and Northwestern has been canceled with Litchfield in quarantine. Northwestern advances to the Berkshire Semifinals.

After nailing all 8 the FCIAC games last night my record stands at 18-9 after two days. I will take it and I am doing better than Joe Morelli on the boys side.

First Round

No. 7 Terryville at No. 2 Nonnewaug: Nonnewaug

No. 5 Shepaug Valley at No. 4 Housatonic: Housatonic

No. 8 Gilbert at No. 1 Thomaston: Thomaston

Nutmeg Semifinals

No. 5 O’Brien Tech at No. 1 Abbott Tech: Abbott

No. 3 Platt Tech at No. 2 Wolcott Tech: Wolcott

Charter Oak Semifinals

No. 4 Prince Tech at No. 1 Windham Tech, 4 p.m.: Windham

No. 3 Ellis at No. 2 Goodwin Tech, 4 p.m.: Goodwin