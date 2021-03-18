Girls Basketball Tournament Predictions, Day 3

Tonight we get some Berkshire and CTC action on the slate.
The last Berkshire First Round game between Litchfield and Northwestern has been canceled with Litchfield in quarantine. Northwestern advances to the Berkshire Semifinals.
After nailing all 8 the FCIAC games last night my record stands at 18-9 after two days. I will take it and I am doing better than Joe Morelli on the boys side.
BERKSHIRE BRACKET
First Round
No. 7 Terryville at No. 2 Nonnewaug: Nonnewaug
No. 5 Shepaug Valley at No. 4 Housatonic: Housatonic
No. 8 Gilbert at No. 1 Thomaston: Thomaston
CTC BRACKET
Nutmeg Semifinals
No. 5 O’Brien Tech at No. 1 Abbott Tech: Abbott
No. 3 Platt Tech at No. 2 Wolcott Tech: Wolcott
Charter Oak Semifinals
No. 4 Prince Tech at No. 1 Windham Tech, 4 p.m.: Windham
No. 3 Ellis at No. 2 Goodwin Tech, 4 p.m.: Goodwin