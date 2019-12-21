Girls basketball scoreboard, Dec. 20: Greenwich rolls over Trinity Catholic

Ciara Munnelly of Greenwich on their big win at Trinity Friday #ctgb pic.twitter.com/RbA7xtZThF
— Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) December 20, 2019
The Greenwich girls basketball team came into Trinity Catholic’s gym and rolled to a 57-45 win, Friday night.
Greenwich led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Mackenzie Nelson scored a game-high 23 points with sophomore Kristin Riggs adding 12.
The Cardinals scored 22 points in the first quarter and led 36-28 at halftime, moving the ball inside and out until open shots presented themselves.
Trinity, the defending Class S champions, (0-1) were paced by 17 points by Isabella Edwards and 13 from Caitlyn Scott.
Edwards drains a 3 to end the half. Greenwich 36 Trinity 28 at the break. Great pace, Greenwich has sone weapons #ctgb pic.twitter.com/FFe4ljfneV
— Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) December 20, 2019
TOP 10
No. 2 Hand 55, Sheehan 50 (Hand: Sara Wohlgemuth 19 points)
CROSS CONFERENCE
Capital Prep 51, Kolbe Cathedral 48
South Windsor 64, Wilby 31
Litchfield 45, Achievement First 25
Classical Magnet 45, MLC 32
Housatonic Regional 42, Immaculate 32
Bassick 52, New Fairfield 45
CCC
Southington 54, Maloney 11
Hall 41, Plainville 37 (Hall: Liv Deslauriers 15 points)
Northwest Catholic 45, Lewis Mills 24
Farmington 42, Middletown 30
CTC
Parish Hill 56, Windham Tech 17 (Parish: Sienna Ortiz 17 points)
Wolcott Tech 46, Whitney Tech 16
ECC
Montville 27, Windham 26
Waterford 53, Fitch 42
FAA
Hamden Hall 66, Westminster 40 (HH: Josie Cancro 17 points, Jayda Johnson 14 points)
St. Luke’s 68, Greenwich Academy 37
FCIAC
Stamford 49, Wilton 41
Norwalk 63, Ludlowe 53
Darien 38, St. Joseph 33
Warde 62, McMahon 25 (Warde: Teagan Tully 15 points)
Ridgefield 58, Westhill 36
Staples 63, New Canaan 45
NVL
Ansonia 46, WCA 24 (Ansonia: Natasha Rivera 18 points, 16 rebounds)
Sacred Heart 51, Derby 21
Naugatuck 50, Oxford 40
SCC
Amity 50, Hillhouse 48 (Amity: Jillian Martin 19 points)
Sacred Heart Academy 27, North Haven 17
Foran 37, Cheshire 34
SHORELINE
East Hampton 47, North Branford 24
Haddam-Killingworth 49, Westbrook 25 (HK: Anna Biondi 14 points)
Morgan 39, Old Saybrook 17
Coginchaug 71, Hale Ray 15