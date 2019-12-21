Girls basketball scoreboard, Dec. 20: Greenwich rolls over Trinity Catholic

Ciara Munnelly of Greenwich on their big win at Trinity Friday #ctgb pic.twitter.com/RbA7xtZThF — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) December 20, 2019

The Greenwich girls basketball team came into Trinity Catholic’s gym and rolled to a 57-45 win, Friday night.

Greenwich led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Mackenzie Nelson scored a game-high 23 points with sophomore Kristin Riggs adding 12.

The Cardinals scored 22 points in the first quarter and led 36-28 at halftime, moving the ball inside and out until open shots presented themselves.

Trinity, the defending Class S champions, (0-1) were paced by 17 points by Isabella Edwards and 13 from Caitlyn Scott.

Edwards drains a 3 to end the half. Greenwich 36 Trinity 28 at the break. Great pace, Greenwich has sone weapons #ctgb pic.twitter.com/FFe4ljfneV — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) December 20, 2019

TOP 10

No. 2 Hand 55, Sheehan 50 (Hand: Sara Wohlgemuth 19 points)

CROSS CONFERENCE

Capital Prep 51, Kolbe Cathedral 48

South Windsor 64, Wilby 31

Litchfield 45, Achievement First 25

Classical Magnet 45, MLC 32

Housatonic Regional 42, Immaculate 32

Bassick 52, New Fairfield 45

CCC

Southington 54, Maloney 11

Hall 41, Plainville 37 (Hall: Liv Deslauriers 15 points)

Northwest Catholic 45, Lewis Mills 24

Farmington 42, Middletown 30

CTC

Parish Hill 56, Windham Tech 17 (Parish: Sienna Ortiz 17 points)

Wolcott Tech 46, Whitney Tech 16

ECC

Montville 27, Windham 26

Waterford 53, Fitch 42

FAA

Hamden Hall 66, Westminster 40 (HH: Josie Cancro 17 points, Jayda Johnson 14 points)

St. Luke’s 68, Greenwich Academy 37

FCIAC

Stamford 49, Wilton 41

Norwalk 63, Ludlowe 53

Darien 38, St. Joseph 33

Warde 62, McMahon 25 (Warde: Teagan Tully 15 points)

Ridgefield 58, Westhill 36

Staples 63, New Canaan 45

NVL

Ansonia 46, WCA 24 (Ansonia: Natasha Rivera 18 points, 16 rebounds)

Sacred Heart 51, Derby 21

Naugatuck 50, Oxford 40

SCC

Amity 50, Hillhouse 48 (Amity: Jillian Martin 19 points)

Sacred Heart Academy 27, North Haven 17

Foran 37, Cheshire 34

SHORELINE

East Hampton 47, North Branford 24

Haddam-Killingworth 49, Westbrook 25 (HK: Anna Biondi 14 points)

Morgan 39, Old Saybrook 17

Coginchaug 71, Hale Ray 15

