Girls basketball scoreboard Dec. 19: Trumbull defeats No. 9 Hamden, No. 8 Wilbur Cross wins

Emi Roberto of Trumbull on the win over Hamden #ctgb pic.twitter.com/txG3FcN1Og — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) December 20, 2019

The Trumbull Tip-Off Tournament featured two ranked teams facing challenges on Thursday night.

In the opener, No. 8 Wilbur Cross beat Simsbury 33-19.

Simsbury lead the game 12-10 after one quarter before the Governors turned up the defensive pressure.

April Artis scored 11 points and Rayne Durant scored 12 for Wilbur Cross.

Simsbury made six 3-pointers and one free throw, not hitting any 2-point field goals in the game.

Trumbull jumped all over No. 9 Hamden early, cruising to a 57-34 win in the second game.

Sophomore Emi Roberto led the way with 13 points while sophomore Sarah Stolze put in 11 for the Eagles.

The tournament continues Saturday with Hamden facing Simsbury at 3:30 p.m. and Wilbur Cross taking on Trumbull at 5:45 p.m.

April Artis ends first quarter with a floater. End 1 Simsbury 12 Wilbur Cross 11. #ctgb #tweetyourbuzzerbeaters pic.twitter.com/Fttf7A64CA — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) December 19, 2019

CROSS-CONFERENCE

Barlow 59, Harding 14

Bethel 49, Staples 45

Amistad 43, Masuk 30 (Amistad: Christine Ferguson 21points, 10 rebounds)

Woodland 28, Kaynor Tech 20

Aerospace 34, Cheney Tech 25

Grasso Tech 35, MLC 34

Enfield 49, Bloomfield 46

Lewis Mills 33, Wolcott Tech 18 (Lewis Mills: Brianna Pelchar 17 points)

Shepaug Valley 38, New Milford 33 (Shepaug: Brooke Donaghey 14 points)

BERKSHIRE

Thomaston 42, Gilbert 23

Northwestern 62, Litchfield 24

Housatonic Valley 37, Terryville 21 (Housatonic: Sydney Segalla 10 points)

Nonnewaug 42, Wamogo 28: (Nonnewaug: Ashley Hennessey 21 points)

CCC

E.O. Smith 59, Wethersfield 46 (E.O. Smith: Felicia Fongemie 19 points)

Newington 47, East Hartford 37 (Newington: Karissa Zocco 16 points, 4 assists; Ashanti Frazier 12 points)

New Britain 49, South Windsor 46

Glastonbury 61, Bristol Eastern 49

CTC

Norwich Tech 28, Goodwin Tech 26

ECC

NFA 49, East Lyme 19

NCCC

Windsor Locks 46, HMTCA 23

Granby Memorial, 79, Classical Magnet 11

Ellington 42, East Windsor 27

Canton 66, Stafford 38 (Canton: Abby Charron 15 points)

NVL

Seymour 78, Holy Cross 81 2OT (HC: Kayla Howard 25 points)

Wolcott 55, Crosby 46

Sacred Heart 70, Watertown 41 (SH: Aamya Rivera 27 points)

St. Paul 68, Derby 45 (St. Paul: Janessa Gonzalez 24 points)

Torrington 59, WCA 57 (Torrington: Kate Mooney 27 points)