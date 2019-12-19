Girls basketball scoreboard Dec. 18: Newtown defeats No. 1 Norwalk

Fresh off a win over No. 4 Cromwell Monday night, the Newtown girls basketball team upset No. 1 Norwalk 40-25 Wednesday night.

Two Newtown players had double-doubles, with senior forward Juliette Cryder putting in 14 points while pulling down 11 rebounds and senior guard Amy Sapenter finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nighthawks jumped out to a big lead early, going up 21-2 in the second quarter and leading 28-6 at halftime.

Norwalk was unbeaten last season, winning the CIAC Class LL championship.

The Bears will try to rebound Friday, at home against Ludlowe at 7 p.m.

Newtown will look to keep it going with another tough out-of-conference game Saturday at 4 p.m. at NFA out of the ECC.

Other scores

TOP 10



No. 2 Hand 48, Farmington 43 OT (Hand: Sara Wohlgemuth 21 points)

No. 3 Notre Dame-Fairfield 49, Mercy 29 (NDF: Aizhanique Mayo 17 points)

Pomperaug 50, No. 4 Cromwell 27 (Pomperaug: Cara McGettigan 10 points)

CROSS-CONFERENCE

Ridgefield 53, Lauralton Hall 30

Bunnell 59, West Haven 49

Northwest Catholic 44, Suffield 33

Darien 50, Bethel 43

Cheshire 56, Platt 38 (Cheshire: Emma Watkinson 18 points)

North Haven 49, Stratford 18

Weston 38, New Canaan 31

St. Joseph 51, New Fairfield 43

Capital Prep 50, Bassick 39

Branford, 49, Bullard Havens 23 (Branford: Gabby Lucertini 21 points)

CTC

Goodwin Tech 52, Wilcox Tech 9

Prince Tech 29, HMTCA 23

Windham Tech 52, Cheney Tech 34

ECC

Plainfield 43, Griswold 37

FCIAC

Trumbull 66, Bridgeport Central 10 (Trumbull: Cassie Barbato 15 points, Emma Gentry, Emi Roberto and Sarah Stolze, 11 points each)

NVL

Woodland 29, Wolcott 23

SHORELINE

Valley Regional 44, Morgan 32 (Valley: Alena Crosby and Addi Marchese 13 points each)

North Branford 65 Hale Ray 16 (North Branford: Braeden Lebeau 21 points, 13 rebounds)

Old Lyme 42, Old Saybrook 32

Haddam-Killingworth 50, Portland 39

