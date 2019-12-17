Girls basketball scoreboard Dec. 16: Newtown beats No. 4 Cromwell

Opening night of the girls basketball season and we already have an upset.

In a SWC-Shoreline crossover game, Newtown went on the road, defeating The No. 4 team in the preseason GametimeCT Top 10 Poll, Cromwell 54-46.

Cyleigh Wilson scored 19 points, leading the Nighthawks while Sadie Budzik paced Cromwell with 14.

Cromwell is the defending CIAC Class M champions.

Newtown, which was just outside the Top 10, will now face the defending Class LL champions, No. 1 Norwalk, in Newtown Wed. at 7 p.m.

Cromwell stays in the SWC, traveling to face Pomperaug Wed. at 7 p.m.

Here are other scores from around the state on opening night.

Cross-Conference

Darien 55, Bassick 37

Barlow 47, Lauralton Hall 40

Sheehan 44, Warde 35 (Sheehan: Caroline Dinghello 12 points)

Wilton 40, Weston 31

Stafford 65, MLC 12

Nonnewaug 48, Brookfield 41

Fitch 56, Chariho (RI) 40

Amistad 59, Westbrook 35

Danbury takes an 18-17 lead on Pomp early third #ctgb pic.twitter.com/xvmCNq5u48 — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) December 17, 2019

Danbury 44, Pomperaug 40

Kennedy 29, Kaynor Tech 19

BERKSHIRE



Thomaston 46, Housatonic Regional 17

Wamogo 38, Gilbert 34

Shepaug Valley 50, Litchfield 22

CCC

East Hartford 49, Bristol Eastern 47

Newington 46, Glastonbury 35 (Newington: Karissa Zocco 17 points; Ashanti Frazier 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists)

Hall 67, Rocky Hill 31

Wethersfield 57, Farmington 37 (Wethersfield: Nicole Gwynn 27 points)

East Catholic 54, Plainville 38 (East Catholic: Lilly Ferguson 18points, 13 rebounds)

Berlin 49, RHAM 42 (Berlin: Carly Grega 20 points)

Bloomfield 53, Conard 45

Southington 40, New Britain 18

Manchester 49, Lewis Mills 18

CTC

Bullard Havens 56, Whitney Tech 31

Abbott Tech 59, Prince Tech 31

ECC

Waterford 62, East Lyme 37

Afshar with nice move in transition. New Canaan 9 McMahon 3 4:00 left in first #ctgb pic.twitter.com/JfDFVul2VT — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) December 16, 2019

FCIAC

New Canaan 53, McMahon 14

NVL

Sacred Heart 59, Naugatuk 49

SHORELINE

Portland 55, Hale Ray 14 (Portland: Morgan Lasky- 13pts, 9 rebound)

Valley Regional 38, Coginchaug 33

Morgan 34, Old Lyme 32

Send your girls basketball scores and highlights all season to Sericson@stamfordadvocate.com