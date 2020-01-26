Sheehan coach Mike Busillo talks to his team during a timeout on Thursday. Sheehan coach Mike Busillo talks to his team during a timeout on Thursday. Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Girls Basketball Notebook (Jan. 26): Sheehan taking on all challengers 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TITAN TOUGH

Sheehan has lost three games this season.

The first two losses came to last season’s Class L finalists Hillhouse and Hand and the third came last Monday to a Newington team currently ranked No. 7 in the GametimeCT Girls Basketball Poll.

Sheehan beat Hand 49-41 on Jan. 17 in the rematch and gets another shot at Hillhouse Feb. 3, this time at home.

The Titans have picked up wins against out-of-conference teams Farmington (Class L) from the CCC and Warde (Class LL) from the FCIAC.

Not that Sheehan, a Class MM school playing in the SCC with many LL and L schools, needs to schedule difficult games out of conference, but coach Mike Busillo knows what those type of games mean in the long run.

“That’s why we schedule games like that,” Busillo said. “Hopefully those games will help us in March.”

Last season, Sheehan reached the Class M final, losing to Cromwell.

Despite losing All-State guard Liv Robles to graduation and having only two seniors — Caroline Dighello and Madison Larkin, the Titans are right back in the thick of the SCC race and competing for a top-4 seed in the MM tournament.

“We are talented enough where, whoever we play, doesn’t really matter,” Busillo said. “We don’t use our schedule as an excuse for losing. Whoever we are playing, we are going to compete against. I am fortunate enough to have good enough players where we can play with anybody in our league, regardless of the size of our school.”

Sheehan is currently 10-3.

Along with the two seniors, 5-foot-11 junior center Caitlyn Hunt is having a tremendous season playing in the low post and junior guard Caitlyn Velez has been solid running the point.

Fellow junior, 5-foot-10 guard Hayleigh Lagase has shown a penchant for hitting clutch shots from outside, helping give Hunt more room to do work on the interior.

Sheehan has not won a state title since 1976, appearing in the 2000 and 2019 finals.

JOYCE DOUBLES UP

Kate Joyce of Weston is riding one of the hottest streaks in the entire state.

The senior guard has posted double-doubles in every game this season for the Trojans.

Friday against Brookfield, Joyce had 17 points and 12 rebounds, moving her mark to 12 straight games with double digits in the two categories.

Joyce is averaging 17.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game for the Trojans.

NFA SLAYING

If you are a ranked team and have NFA coming up on your schedule, look out.

A week after defeating then No. 10 Glastonbury, the Wildcats knocked off No. 3 New London 52-38, last Tuesday.

It was NFA’s first regular-season win over their ECC rivals since 2017 and came after the Whalers had already beaten NFA by six, earlier in the season.

Adding to their impressive week, NFA beat previously unbeaten Bacon Academy 46-28, Friday night, moving to 10-2 on the season.

The Wildcats have been rewarded by moving all the way up to No. 4 in the latest GametimeCT Girls Basketball Poll.

NFA will get another shot to beat a ranked team, hosting No. 2 Newtown Monday night at 5:30.

1,000 POINT CLUB

Lauren Keel of East Windsor hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter, scoring her 1,000th career point, Friday night against Stafford during a 63-40 win.

Keel had 24 points in the NCCC win.

Keel underwent open-heart surgery in June after being diagnosed with an Atrial Septal Defect.

Sophie Dubreuil of East Lyme scored her 1,000th career point, Friday night as part of a 49-34 victory over Fitch.

Dubreuil finished with 31 points in the game, scoring her 1,000th on a first-quarter layup.