Girls basketball league tournament predictions, March 26

We have made it to the last Friday of the high school basketball season.
Tonight has a bunch of conference championships on tap.
The record stands at 87-28 after going 3-1 in Thursday’s championship games.
BERKSHIRE
No. 2 Nonnewaug at No. 1 Thomaston: Thomaston
CRAL
No. 2 Capital Prep at No. 1 Parish Hill: Parish Hill
NCCC
Windsor Locks vs Suffield: Suffield
NVL
No. 2 Seymour at No. 1 Holy Cross: (Seymour withdrew from tournament)
SHORELINE
No. 2 Morgan at No. 1 East Hampton: Morgan
SWC
No. 2 Pomperaug vs No. 1 Notre Dame: Notre Dame