Girls Basketball

Girls basketball league tournament predictions, March 26

Notre Dame of Fairfield’s Aizhanique Mayo (2) steals the ball away during girls basketball action against Kolbe Cathedral.

We have made it to the last Friday of the high school basketball season.

Tonight has a bunch of conference championships on tap.

The record stands at 87-28 after going 3-1 in Thursday’s championship games.

BERKSHIRE

No. 2 Nonnewaug at No. 1 Thomaston: Thomaston

CRAL

No. 2 Capital Prep at No. 1 Parish Hill: Parish Hill

NCCC

Windsor Locks vs Suffield: Suffield

NVL

No. 2 Seymour at No. 1 Holy Cross: (Seymour withdrew from tournament)

SHORELINE

No. 2 Morgan at No. 1 East Hampton: Morgan

SWC

No. 2 Pomperaug vs No. 1 Notre Dame: Notre Dame

 

 