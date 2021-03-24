Girls basketball league tournament predictions, March 24

Big night of semifinals in girls basketball and one championship game in the ECC.

I have gone 72-26 so far, we will see if these close matchups in the semis trip me up.

No. 4 Southington at No. 1 Newington: Newington

No. 3 Simsbury at No. 2 Windsor: Simsbury

No. 5 Classical at No.1 Parish Hill: Parish Hill

No. 3 Aerospace at Capital Prep: Capital Prep

No. 3 Windham at No. 1 Killingly: Killingly

No. 7 Danbury at No. 3 Trumbull: Trumbull

No. 5 St Joseph at No. 1 Ridgefield: Ridgefield

Canton at Suffield: Suffield

Granby Memorial at Windsor Locks: Windsor Locks

No. 8 Wolcott at No. 2 Seymour: Seymour

No. 4 Woodland at No. 1 Holy Cross: Holy Cross

No. 3 Cromwell at No. 2 Morgan: Morgan

No. 4 Old Lyme at No. 1 East Hampton: East Hampton