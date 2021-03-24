GameTime CT

Girls basketball league tournament predictions, March 24

Ridgefied’s Maya Rubio (1) passes the ball over to teammate Cara Sheafe (5) during girls basketball action against Trumbull in Trumbull.

Big night of semifinals in girls basketball and one championship game in the ECC.

I have gone 72-26 so far, we will see if these close matchups in the semis trip me up.

CCC

No. 4 Southington at No. 1 Newington: Newington

No. 3 Simsbury at No. 2 Windsor: Simsbury

CRAL

No. 5 Classical at No.1 Parish Hill: Parish Hill

No. 3 Aerospace at Capital Prep: Capital Prep

ECC

No. 3 Windham at No. 1 Killingly: Killingly

FCIAC

No. 7 Danbury at No. 3 Trumbull: Trumbull

No. 5 St Joseph at No. 1 Ridgefield: Ridgefield

NCCC

Canton at Suffield: Suffield

Granby Memorial at Windsor Locks: Windsor Locks

NVL

No. 8 Wolcott at No. 2 Seymour: Seymour

No. 4 Woodland at No. 1 Holy Cross: Holy Cross

SHORELINE

No. 3 Cromwell at No. 2 Morgan: Morgan

No. 4 Old Lyme at No. 1 East Hampton: East Hampton