Girls Basketball League Tournament Predictions, Day 7

Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.

Conference finals continue tonight.

No. 14 E.O. Smith vs No. 4 East Catholic: The CCC tournament has been bananas, so let’s keep it going with a double-digit seed winning it. E.O. SMITH

No. 7 Ridgefield vs No. 1 Staples: Ridgefield has made a great run to reach the finals but not sure if they can match up with Arianna Gerig. STAPLES

No. 2 Suffield vs No. 1 Canton: Can Suffield end Canton’s run in the NCCC? Not tonight. CANTON