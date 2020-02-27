Girls Basketball League Tournament Predictions, Day 7

Girls Basketball Conference Tournament Hub
- Day 1 Predictions
- Day 2 Predictions
- Day 3 Predictions
- Day 4 Predictions
- Day 5 Predictions
- Day 6 Predictions
Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.
Conference finals continue tonight.
CCC
No. 14 E.O. Smith vs No. 4 East Catholic: The CCC tournament has been bananas, so let’s keep it going with a double-digit seed winning it. E.O. SMITH
FCIAC
No. 7 Ridgefield vs No. 1 Staples: Ridgefield has made a great run to reach the finals but not sure if they can match up with Arianna Gerig. STAPLES
NCCC
No. 2 Suffield vs No. 1 Canton: Can Suffield end Canton’s run in the NCCC? Not tonight. CANTON