GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Scorestream Winter Sports + Football Banner

Girls Basketball

Girls Basketball League Tournament Predictions, Day 7

|

Girls Basketball Conference Tournament Hub

Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.

Conference finals continue tonight.

CCC

No. 14 E.O. Smith vs No. 4 East Catholic: The CCC tournament has been bananas, so let’s keep it going with a double-digit seed winning it. E.O. SMITH

FCIAC

No. 7 Ridgefield vs No. 1 Staples: Ridgefield has made a great run to reach the finals but not sure if they can match up with Arianna Gerig. STAPLES

NCCC

No. 2 Suffield vs No. 1 Canton: Can Suffield end Canton’s run in the NCCC? Not tonight. CANTON

 