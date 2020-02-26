GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Scorestream Winter Sports + Football Banner

Girls Basketball

Girls Basketball League Tournament Predictions, Day 6

|

Girls Basketball Conference Tournament Hub

Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.

It is championship time in the NVL, SWC and the SCC.

Here are the picks.

NVL

No. 2 Holy Cross vs No. 1 St. Paul: St. Paul won by three in the regular season. The Falcons multiple scoring threats win this one. ST. PAUL

SCC

No. 7 Hamden vs No. 4 East Haven: Rematch of last year’s final. This time, East Haven takes it. EAST HAVEN

SWC

No. 2 Newtown vs No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield: No. 3 vs No. 1 in the state. Nobody gave the Lancers a better game than the Nighthawks, this season. Notre Dame’s depth takes the title home. NOTRE DAME