Girls Basketball League Tournament Predictions, Day 6

Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.

It is championship time in the NVL, SWC and the SCC.

Here are the picks.

No. 2 Holy Cross vs No. 1 St. Paul: St. Paul won by three in the regular season. The Falcons multiple scoring threats win this one. ST. PAUL

No. 7 Hamden vs No. 4 East Haven: Rematch of last year’s final. This time, East Haven takes it. EAST HAVEN

No. 2 Newtown vs No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield: No. 3 vs No. 1 in the state. Nobody gave the Lancers a better game than the Nighthawks, this season. Notre Dame’s depth takes the title home. NOTRE DAME