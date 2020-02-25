Girls Basketball League Tournament Predictions, Day 5

Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.

Tuesday is a big day of semifinals as well as the ECC D-I and D-II championship games at Mohegan Sun and the CRAL title game.

Here are the picks for Day 5 on the tournament schedule.

No. 5 Housatonic vs No. 1 Nonnewaug: Nonnewaug lost twice in the Berkshire this season, once to Housy. NONNEWAUG

No. 3 Thomaston vs No. 2 Northwestern: Teams split during the season. NORTHWESTERN

No. 8 Bloomfield vs No. 4 East Catholic: Amani Levitan and Alexsia Rose have been dangerous in the tournament. BLOOMFIELD

No. 14 E.O. Smith vs No. 10 Conard: Azayiah Felder of Conard is on a mission. CONARD

No. 4 Bullard Havens vs No. 1 Abbott Tech: Too bad this isn’t the final. ABBOTT TECH

No. 7 Goodwin Tech vs No. 3 Prince Tech: PRINCE

No. 2 Aerospace vs No. 1 Parish Hill: PARISH HILL

D-I

No. 3 Bacon Academy vs No. 1 NFA: What a final! Teams split in the regular season. NFA

D-II

No. 2 Killingly vs No. 1 Putnam: KILLINGLY

No. 5 Greenwich vs No. 1 Staples: Staples is on a mission but young Cards looked like veterans against Norwalk. STAPLES

No. 7 Ridgefield vs No. 3 Trumbull: Ridgefield has great momentum but Trumbull just a little deeper. TRUMBULL

No. 4 Windsor Locks vs No. 1 Canton: Canton didn’t drop a NCCC game all season and isn’t now. CANTON

No. 3 Granby Memorial vs No. 2 Suffield: Suffield has won 9-of-10. SUFFIELD

No. 5 Old Lyme vs No. 1 East Hampton: EAST HAMPTON

No. 3 Morgan vs No. 2 Cromwell: The teams split in the regular season. Morgan has been playing its best basketball. MORGAN