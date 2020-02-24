Girls Basketball League Tournament Predictions, Day 4

Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.

We are now in the semifinals and things are getting good.

Here are the picks for Day 4 on the tournament schedule.

No. 5 Ansonia vs No. 1 St. Paul: Ansonia came closer than any other NVL team to knocking off St. Paul, losing 43-42. It’s upset time. ANSONIA

No. 3 Sacred Heart vs No. 2 Holy Cross: Holy Cross needed OT to get by Sacred Heart in the regular season. They get by them again. HOLY CROSS

No. 4 East Haven vs No. 4 Hand: East Haven’s size inside may cause problems but Hand is on a mission. HAND

No. 7 Hamden vs No. 6 Shelton: Hamden are the defending SCC champions and would love a chance to defend. HAMDEN

No. 5 Kolbe Cathedral vs No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield: It will not be easy but Notre Dame gets back to the finals in this rematch of the 2018 championship game. NOTRE DAME

No. 6 New Fairfield vs No. 2 Newtown: Few teams in the state are as hot as New Fairfield but Newtown is loaded. NEWTOWN