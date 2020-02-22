Girls Basketball League Tournament Predictions, Day 3

Girls Basketball Conference Tournament Hub
Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.
Here are the picks for Day 3, Super Saturday on the tournament schedule.
Saturday
BERKSHIRE
No. 8 Litchfield vs No. 1 Nonnewaug: NONNEWAUG
No. 5 Housatonic vs No. 4 Shepaug: Shepaug swept the season series and pulls out a close one here. SHEPAUG
No. 7 Gilbert vs No. 2 Northwestern: NORTHWESTERN
No. 6 Wamogo vs No. 3 Thomaston: THOMASTON
CCC
No. 8 Bloomfield vs No. 1 Newington: Excellent 1 vs 8. Bloomfield has been playing great but Newington has been the top dog in the CCC all season. NEWINGTON
No. 5 Bristol Eastern vs No. 4 East Catholic: Bristol Eastern beat East Catholic in overtime just four days ago. EAST CATHOLIC
No. 10 Conard vs No. 2 Berlin: Berlin won by two in December. Not much between them, now. CONARD
No. 14 E.O. Smith vs No. 6 Glastonbury: No team has lost more close games this season than E.O. Smith. GLASTONBURY
CTC
No. 9 Ellis Tech at No. 1 Abbott Tech: ABBOTT
No. 5 Norwich Tech at No. 4 Bullard Havens: BULLARD
No. 7 Goodwin Tech at No. 2 Windham Tech: WINDHAM
No. 6 Wolcott Tech at No. 3 Prince Tech: PRINCE
ECC
Division-I
No. 4 East Lyme vs No. 1 NFA: NFA has played in the last 5 ECC D-I finals. Make it 6. NFA
No. 3 Bacon Academy vs No. 2 New London: New London has won the last two ECC D-I titles. Bacon wants their shot. BACON
Division-II
No. 4 Montville vs No. 1 Putnam: PUTNAM
No. 3 Windham vs No. 3 Killingly: KILLINGLY
FCIAC
No. 8 Ludlowe vs No. 1 Staples: Ludlowe won its last 6 to qualify for the tournament. Staples has won 10 in-a-row. STAPLES
No. 5 Greenwich vs No. 4 Norwalk: Young Cardinals will make it tough but defending champs prevail. NORWALK
No. 7 Ridgefield vs No. 2 Danbury: Danbury is tough to deal with in the paint and has won 9 of its last 10 games. DANBURY
No. 6 Stamford vs No. 3 Trumbull: Stamford battling several injuries. Trumbull lives in the FCIAC semis. TRUMBULL
NVL
No. 8 Wolcott vs No. 1 St. Paul: ST. PAUL
No. 5 Ansonia vs No. 4 Seymour: Teams split the season series. Ansonia has won 8-straight. ANSONIA
No. 7 Woodland vs No. 2 Holy Cross: HOLY CROSS
No. 6 Naugatuck vs No. 3 Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart opened the season by beating Naugy. SACRED HEART
SHORELINE
No. 8 North Branford at No. 1 East Hampton: EAST HAMPTON
No. 5 Old Lyme at No. 4 Coginchaug: COGINCHAUG
No. 7 Valley Regional at No. 2 Cromwell: CROMWELL
No. 6 Portland at No. 3 Morgan: MORGAN
SCC
No. 8 North Haven vs No. 1 Hand: Hand has won 15 of its last 16 games. HAND
No. 12 Lyman Hall vs No. 4 East Haven: Lyman Hall pulled upset in round one but not tonight. EAST HAVEN
No. 7 Hamden vs No. 2 Sheehan: Sheehan has won 9 in-a-row coming into this one. SHEEHAN
No. 14 Amity vs No. 6 Shelton: The teams split the season series, Amity playing its best basketball of the season. AMITY