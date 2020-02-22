Girls Basketball League Tournament Predictions, Day 3

Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.

Here are the picks for Day 3, Super Saturday on the tournament schedule.

Saturday

No. 8 Litchfield vs No. 1 Nonnewaug: NONNEWAUG

No. 5 Housatonic vs No. 4 Shepaug: Shepaug swept the season series and pulls out a close one here. SHEPAUG

No. 7 Gilbert vs No. 2 Northwestern: NORTHWESTERN

No. 6 Wamogo vs No. 3 Thomaston: THOMASTON

No. 8 Bloomfield vs No. 1 Newington: Excellent 1 vs 8. Bloomfield has been playing great but Newington has been the top dog in the CCC all season. NEWINGTON

No. 5 Bristol Eastern vs No. 4 East Catholic: Bristol Eastern beat East Catholic in overtime just four days ago. EAST CATHOLIC

No. 10 Conard vs No. 2 Berlin: Berlin won by two in December. Not much between them, now. CONARD

No. 14 E.O. Smith vs No. 6 Glastonbury: No team has lost more close games this season than E.O. Smith. GLASTONBURY

No. 9 Ellis Tech at No. 1 Abbott Tech: ABBOTT

No. 5 Norwich Tech at No. 4 Bullard Havens: BULLARD

No. 7 Goodwin Tech at No. 2 Windham Tech: WINDHAM

No. 6 Wolcott Tech at No. 3 Prince Tech: PRINCE

Division-I

No. 4 East Lyme vs No. 1 NFA: NFA has played in the last 5 ECC D-I finals. Make it 6. NFA

No. 3 Bacon Academy vs No. 2 New London: New London has won the last two ECC D-I titles. Bacon wants their shot. BACON

Division-II

No. 4 Montville vs No. 1 Putnam: PUTNAM

No. 3 Windham vs No. 3 Killingly: KILLINGLY

No. 8 Ludlowe vs No. 1 Staples: Ludlowe won its last 6 to qualify for the tournament. Staples has won 10 in-a-row. STAPLES

No. 5 Greenwich vs No. 4 Norwalk: Young Cardinals will make it tough but defending champs prevail. NORWALK

No. 7 Ridgefield vs No. 2 Danbury: Danbury is tough to deal with in the paint and has won 9 of its last 10 games. DANBURY

No. 6 Stamford vs No. 3 Trumbull: Stamford battling several injuries. Trumbull lives in the FCIAC semis. TRUMBULL

No. 8 Wolcott vs No. 1 St. Paul: ST. PAUL

No. 5 Ansonia vs No. 4 Seymour: Teams split the season series. Ansonia has won 8-straight. ANSONIA

No. 7 Woodland vs No. 2 Holy Cross: HOLY CROSS

No. 6 Naugatuck vs No. 3 Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart opened the season by beating Naugy. SACRED HEART

No. 8 North Branford at No. 1 East Hampton: EAST HAMPTON

No. 5 Old Lyme at No. 4 Coginchaug: COGINCHAUG

No. 7 Valley Regional at No. 2 Cromwell: CROMWELL

No. 6 Portland at No. 3 Morgan: MORGAN

No. 8 North Haven vs No. 1 Hand: Hand has won 15 of its last 16 games. HAND

No. 12 Lyman Hall vs No. 4 East Haven: Lyman Hall pulled upset in round one but not tonight. EAST HAVEN

No. 7 Hamden vs No. 2 Sheehan: Sheehan has won 9 in-a-row coming into this one. SHEEHAN

No. 14 Amity vs No. 6 Shelton: The teams split the season series, Amity playing its best basketball of the season. AMITY