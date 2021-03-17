Girls basketball league tournament predictions, Day 2

Day two gets us into the ECC play-in games, FCIAC First Round and SCC Tournaments.
You can see the full tournament schedules here.
ECC Bracket
Play-In Games
No. 10 E. Lyme at No. 7 Ledyard: Ledyard
No. 9 Montville at No. 8 St. Bernard: Montville
No. 9 Tourtellotte at No. 8 Lyman: Tourtellotte
FCIAC Bracket
First Round
No. 16 McMahon at No. 1 Ridgefield: Ridgefield
No. 15 Norwalk at No. 2 Staples: Staples
No. 14 Westhill at No. 3 Trumbull: Trumbull
No. 13 Wilton at No. 4 Ludlowe: Ludlowe
No. 12 Greenwich at No. 5 St. Joseph: St Joe’s
No. 11 Bassick at No. 6 Stamford: Stamford
No. 10 New Canaan at No. 7 Danbury: Danbury
No. 9 Darien at No. 8 Warde: Warde
SCC Bracket
Division I
No. 9 East Haven at No. 8 Shelton: East Haven
No. 10 Hillhouse at No. 7 Jonathan Law: Hillhouse
Division II
No. 9 Lauralton Hall at No. 8 Career: Career
No. 10 Guilford at No. 7 Branford: Branford