Girls basketball League tournament predictions, Day 2

Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.

Scott went 17-7 on Day 1.

Here are the picks for Day 2.

FRIDAY

No. 8 Coventry at No. 1 Canton: CANTON

No. 5 SMSA at No. 4 Windsor Locks: No spread in this toss-up. Since we must pick one. WINDSOR LOCKS

No. 7 East Windsor at No. 2 Suffield: These two played 11 days ago with Suffield winning on the road. SUFFIELD

No. 6 Ellington at No. 3 Granby Memorial: Granby took regular season contest and gets this game at home. GRANBY

No. 8 Bunnell at No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield: NOTRE DAME

No. 5 Kolbe Cathedral at No. 4 Bethel: Excellent quarterfinal game Bethel took the regular season game 43-41. BETHEL

No. 7 New Milford at No. 2 Newtown: NEWTOWN

No. 6 New Fairfield at No. 3 Pomperaug: New Fairfield took the regular season matchup but now game shifts to Pomperaug’s gym. POMPERAUG