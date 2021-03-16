Girls basketball league tournament predictions, Day 1

The postseason is upon us.

The conference tournaments begin Tuesday and will run for the next two weeks.

I will offer my predictions for every conference game played. Check here daily to see how poorly I prognosticate.

You can see the all the schedules for the conference tournaments here.

BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Play-In game

No. 9 Wamogo at No. 8 Gilbert: GILBERT

Nutmeg Quarterfinals

No. 8 Kaynor Tech at No. 1 Abbott Tech: ABBOTT

No. 5 O’Brien Tech at No. 4 Wilcox Tech: WILCOX

No. 7 Wright Tech at No. 2 Wolcott Tech: WOLCOTT

No. 6 Bullard Havens at No. 3 Platt Tech: PLATT

Charter Oak Quarterfinals

No. 5 Cheney Tech at No. 4 Prince Tech: PRINCE

First Round

No. 9 Bethel at No. 8 New Milford, 6 p.m.: BETHEL

No. 13 Bunnell at No. 4 New Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.: NEW FAIRFIELD

No. 12 Weston at No. 5 Newtown, TBD: NEWTOWN

No. 10 Brookfield at No. 7 Barlow, 6 p.m.: BARLOW

No. 14 Stratford at No. 3 Kolbe Cathedral, 7 p.m.: KOLBE

No. 11 Masuk at No. 6 Immaculate, 6 p.m.: MASUK