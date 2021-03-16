GameTime CT

Girls basketball league tournament predictions, Day 1

Kolbe Cathedral’s Samiyah Freelove-Rumph (2) looks to score during girls basketball action against Notre Dame of Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021.

The postseason is upon us.

The conference tournaments begin Tuesday and will run for the next two weeks.

I will offer my predictions for every conference game played. Check here daily to see how poorly I prognosticate.

You can see the all the schedules for the conference tournaments here.

BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Play-In game

No. 9 Wamogo at No. 8 Gilbert: GILBERT

CTC BRACKET

Nutmeg Quarterfinals

No. 8 Kaynor Tech at No. 1 Abbott Tech: ABBOTT

No. 5 O’Brien Tech at No. 4 Wilcox Tech: WILCOX

No. 7 Wright Tech at No. 2 Wolcott Tech: WOLCOTT

No. 6 Bullard Havens at No. 3 Platt Tech: PLATT

Charter Oak Quarterfinals

No. 5 Cheney Tech at No. 4 Prince Tech: PRINCE

SWC BRACKET

First Round

No. 9 Bethel at No. 8 New Milford, 6 p.m.: BETHEL

No. 13 Bunnell at No. 4 New Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.: NEW FAIRFIELD

No. 12 Weston at No. 5 Newtown, TBD: NEWTOWN

No. 10 Brookfield at No. 7 Barlow, 6 p.m.: BARLOW

No. 14 Stratford at No. 3 Kolbe Cathedral, 7 p.m.: KOLBE

No. 11 Masuk at No. 6 Immaculate, 6 p.m.: MASUK