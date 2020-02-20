Girls basketball League tournament predictions, Day 1

Girls Basketball Conference Tournament Hub
It is conference tournament time.
Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.
Let’s go with day one!
Thursday
CCC
No. 16 Enfield at No. 1 Newington: NEWINGTON
No. 15 Simsbury at No. 2 Berlin: Simsbury is a sneaky No. 15 and a tough matchup. BERLIN
No. 14 E.O. Smith at No. 3 Northwest Catholic: Upset of the night. E.O. SMITH
No. 13 Manchester No. 4 East Catholic: EAST CATHOLIC
No. 12 East Hartford at No. 5 Bristol Eastern: East Hartford sophomore Shailyn Pinkney can be a game changer. EAST HARTFORD
No.11 Southington at No. 6 Glastonbury: Southington won the regular-season matchup, Tomahawks flip it at home. GLASTONBURY
No. 10 Conard at No. 7 Windsor: Azaiyah Felder of Conard makes the difference here. CONARD
No. 9 Wethersfield at No. 8 Bloomfield: Wethersfield is rolling, right now. WETHERSFIELD
ECC
Division-I
No. 8 Ledyard at No. 1 NFA: NFA
No. 7 Stonington at No. 2 New London: Stonington hung with the Whalers in the regular season. NEW LONDON
No. 6 Waterford at No. 3 Bacon Academy: BACON
No. 5 Fitch vs No. 4 East Lyme: East Lyme won in the regular season but Fitch has been playing well down the stretch. FITCH
Division-II
No. 8 Plainfield at No. 1 Putnam: PUTNAM
No. 10 Tourtellotte at No. 2 Killingly: KILLINGLY
No. 5 Wheeler at No. 4 Montville: Wheeler took both regular season contests. WHEELER
No. 6 Griswold at No. 3 Windham: WINDHAM
SCC
No. 15 West Haven at No. 2 Sheehan: SHEEHAN
No. 14 Amity Regional at No. 3 Sacred Heart Academy: Awesome 14 vs 3 matchup. Sacred Heart has something special this season. SACRED HEART
No. 13 Guilford at No. 4 East Haven: EAST HAVEN
No. 12 Lyman Hall at No. 5 Wilbur Cross: Cross won both regular season contests by double digits. WILBUR CROSS
No. 11 Mercy at No. 6 Shelton: Mercy won 5 of its last 6 and is always tough in the SCC tournament. Toss up game. MERCY
No. 10 Hillhouse at No. 7 Hamden: These teams split the season series and this one is up for grabs. HAMDEN
No. 9 Jonathan Law at No. 8 North Haven: These teams are playing for the third time in seven days. Home court advantage wins it. NORTH HAVEN