Girls basketball League tournament predictions, Day 1

It is conference tournament time.

Each day, GametimeCT girls basketball writer Scott Ericson will make his picks for each conference tournament game.

Let’s go with day one!

Thursday

No. 16 Enfield at No. 1 Newington: NEWINGTON

No. 15 Simsbury at No. 2 Berlin: Simsbury is a sneaky No. 15 and a tough matchup. BERLIN

No. 14 E.O. Smith at No. 3 Northwest Catholic: Upset of the night. E.O. SMITH

No. 13 Manchester No. 4 East Catholic: EAST CATHOLIC

No. 12 East Hartford at No. 5 Bristol Eastern: East Hartford sophomore Shailyn Pinkney can be a game changer. EAST HARTFORD

No.11 Southington at No. 6 Glastonbury: Southington won the regular-season matchup, Tomahawks flip it at home. GLASTONBURY

No. 10 Conard at No. 7 Windsor: Azaiyah Felder of Conard makes the difference here. CONARD

No. 9 Wethersfield at No. 8 Bloomfield: Wethersfield is rolling, right now. WETHERSFIELD

Division-I

No. 8 Ledyard at No. 1 NFA: NFA

No. 7 Stonington at No. 2 New London: Stonington hung with the Whalers in the regular season. NEW LONDON

No. 6 Waterford at No. 3 Bacon Academy: BACON

No. 5 Fitch vs No. 4 East Lyme: East Lyme won in the regular season but Fitch has been playing well down the stretch. FITCH

Division-II

No. 8 Plainfield at No. 1 Putnam: PUTNAM

No. 10 Tourtellotte at No. 2 Killingly: KILLINGLY

No. 5 Wheeler at No. 4 Montville: Wheeler took both regular season contests. WHEELER

No. 6 Griswold at No. 3 Windham: WINDHAM

No. 15 West Haven at No. 2 Sheehan: SHEEHAN

No. 14 Amity Regional at No. 3 Sacred Heart Academy: Awesome 14 vs 3 matchup. Sacred Heart has something special this season. SACRED HEART

No. 13 Guilford at No. 4 East Haven: EAST HAVEN

No. 12 Lyman Hall at No. 5 Wilbur Cross: Cross won both regular season contests by double digits. WILBUR CROSS

No. 11 Mercy at No. 6 Shelton: Mercy won 5 of its last 6 and is always tough in the SCC tournament. Toss up game. MERCY

No. 10 Hillhouse at No. 7 Hamden: These teams split the season series and this one is up for grabs. HAMDEN

No. 9 Jonathan Law at No. 8 North Haven: These teams are playing for the third time in seven days. Home court advantage wins it. NORTH HAVEN