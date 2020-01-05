East Haven’s Taylor Salato scored a game-high 23 points in East Haven’s 61-39 win over Hamden last week. East Haven’s Taylor Salato scored a game-high 23 points in East Haven’s 61-39 win over Hamden last week. Photo: David G. Whitman / Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: David G. Whitman / Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Girls basketball Games to Watch/Fine Performances 1 / 3 Back to Gallery





GAMES TO WATCH

Waterford at New London, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Excellent early season test for two of the best in the ECC.

Stamford at Ridgefield, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Stamford gets its first big FCIAC test on the road in the Tiger’s Den.

Kolbe Cathedral at Hillhouse, Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Midweek SCC-SWC clash before everyone dives into full conference play.

Berlin at Ellington, Thursday, 6 p.m.: CCC-NCCC crossover before Berlin gets into the teeth of its CCC schedule.

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Bethel, Thursday, 6 p.m.: Can any team stop Notre Dame this season? Maranda Nyborg and Bethel are one of the SWC teams with a chance.

Glastonbury at Northwest Catholic, Thursday, 6:45 p.m.: The CCC looks to be loaded, both of these squads feel they belong among the top teams.

Shepaug Valley at Nonnewaug, Friday, 5:30 p.m.: The first of two meetings between two of the best from the Berkshire.

Sacred Heart Academy at West Haven, Friday, 6 p.m.: Sacred Heart’s early lock-down defense will be put to the test by the high-scoring Blue Devils.

Amity at Hand, Friday, 7 p.m.: Hand is the preseason favorite in the SCC. Amity feels like it maybe should have been them.

Darien at Greenwich, Friday, 7 p.m.: Two of the early surprises in the FCIAC looking to keep the momentum going.

Valley Regional at North Branford, Friday, 7 p.m.: Very early in the season but in the Shoreline, games like this can go a long way when determining league playoff participants at the end of the year.





FINE PERFORMANCES

Mackenzie Nelson, Greenwich: The freshman scored 21 points as Greenwich beat Ridgefield 59-42.

Natasha Rivera, Ansonia: Rivera scored 24 points in a 54-44 win over Oxford.

Maya Hillman, Montville: Hillman put up a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds in Montville’s 43-28 victory against Tourtellotte.

Lauren Keel, East Windsor: Keel put up a career-high 34 points in a 55-50 win over Granby Memorial.

Erin Carucci, Northwest Catholic: The senior had 19 points as part of a 57-44 win against South Windsor.

Taylor Salato, East Haven: The senior center scored a game-high 23 points in East Haven’s 61-39 win over Hamden.

Abby Charron, Canton: Charron scored 23 points, adding seven rebounds and five steals against E.O. Smith.

Caitlyn Hunt, Sheehan: The junior center scored a game-high 17 points in the final of the Fred Kelly Memorial Holiday Tournament against Farmington.

Sara Wohlgemuth, Hand: Wohlgemuth had 45 points in two games during the Appalachia Tournament.

Alexie Armour, Newington: Armour finished with a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 57-46 win over East Haven in the Pomperaug Holiday Tournament.

— Scott Ericson