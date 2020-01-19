Staples’ Arianna Gerig puts up a shot against Wilton defenders Lauren Robertson, left, and Emily Tuin, center, during last season’s FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinal at the Zeoli Field House in Wilton. Staples’ Arianna Gerig puts up a shot against Wilton defenders Lauren Robertson, left, and Emily Tuin, center, during last season’s FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinal at the Zeoli Field House in Wilton. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Girls Basketball: Fine Performances / Games to Watch 1 / 3 Back to Gallery





GAMES TO WATCH

Newington at Sheehan, Monday, 2 p.m.: Ashanti Frazier and 9-1 Newington visit the Class M runners-up in this CCC-SCC crossover. Sheehan is hot, coming off a win over Hand.

Holy Cross at St. Paul, Monday, 3 p.m.: Neither team has lost a conference game and each has won seven in a row heading into this marquee NVL matchup

Ellington at Canton, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.: No NCCC team has finished within 10 points of Canton and over the last three games the Warriors have out-scored their opponents 167 -67. Ellington, with just one league loss, is ready for its shot.

Norwalk at St. Joseph, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: St. Joseph has won eight in a row, but now faces its toughest test of the season in the defending FCIAC and Class LL champions.

Hamden at Wilbur Cross, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Both SCC teams have righted the ship after uneven starts and are pushing their way back towards the top 10.

Northwest Catholic at Southington, Thursday, 6:45 p.m.: Southington has held five teams under 20 points this season. Northwest Catholic has only been held under 40 once (39 against East Catholic).

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Newtown, Thursday, 7 p.m.: No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Newtown face-off in the biggest SWC game and one of the best games in the state this season.

Staples at Greenwich, Friday, 7 p.m.: The young Cardinals are flying behind freshman phenom Mackenzie Nelson, with just two FCIAC losses, but Staples is atop the league standings and looking to stay there.

East Hampton at Cromwell, Friday, 7 p.m.: All three of Cromwell’s losses have come outside the Shoreline and no league opponent has finished closer than 19 points to the Panthers. East Hampton is unbeaten and hoping to stay that way.

Bacon Academy at NFA, Friday, 7 p.m.: Bacon is 9-0 but has not faced a team as strong as 7-2 NFA which also has to play New London, this week.





FINE PERFORMANCES

Tristan Oberg, Windsor Locks: Oberg had a huge night with 20 points, 18 rebounds and eight blocks as the Raiders beat Stafford 52-38.

Janessa Gonzalez, St. Paul: Gonzalez scored 23 points in St. Paul’s 62-32 win over Watertown.

Mackenzie Nelson, Greenwich: The freshman forward scored a game-high 20 points in a 54-49 victory over No. 5 Stamford.

Emma Novajasky, Farmington: As part of Farmington’s 48-45 win over previously unbeaten No. 7 Berlin, the junior guard scored 21 points.

Nicole Gwynn, Wethersfield: Gwynn scored a game-high 21 points, adding seven rebounds and five steals in a 72-34 win against Waterford.

Arianna Gerig, Staples: The senior forward paced Staples with 17 points in a 43-35 win over No. 3 Norwalk.

Vanessa Stolstajner, Cromwell: The senior guard put up 23 points as Cromwell kept rolling in the Shoreline, 77-48 over North Branford.

Abby Charron, Canton: The senior guard had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds during a 56-32 win against Suffield.

Sara Wohlgemuth, Hand: The senior tallied 21 points in the Tigers’ 50-41 win over Hillhouse in a rematch of last season’s Class L championship.

Natasha Rivera, Ansonia: Rivera had 15 points and nine rebounds as part of a 36-33 win against rival Derby.

Savanna Yelling, Windsor: The junior guard scored 21 of Windsor’s 36 points, beating E.O. Smith 36-29.