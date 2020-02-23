Freshman Mackenzie Nelson had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and six steals in Greenwich's 59-42 win over Ridgefield. Freshman Mackenzie Nelson had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and six steals in Greenwich's 59-42 win over Ridgefield. Photo: David Fierro / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Fierro / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Girls Basketball: Fine Performances/ Games to Watch 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FINE PERFORMANCES

Mackenzie Nelson, Greenwich: The freshman led the way with 22 points as Greenwich beat Norwalk in the FCIAC quarterfinals 54-41.

Taylor Salato, East Haven: The senior center scored 20 points in East Haven’s 48-27 victory over Lyman Hall in the SCC quarterfinals.

Asya Brandon, Hamden: Brandon propelled Hamden past Sheehan, 52-44, with 21 points in the SCC quarterfinals.

Sara Wohlgemuth, Hand: The senior guard had 22 points in Hand’s 58-42 win over North Haven in the SCC tournament.

Sophie Dubreil, East Lyme: Dubreil had a night with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists as East Lyme knocked off Fitch, 43-29, in the ECC quarterfinals.

Courtney Doherty, E.O. Smith: Doherty put up 21 points as E.O. Smith beat Glastonbury, 50-42, in the CCC quarterfinals.

Amani Levitan, Bloomfield: Levitan had 20 points in Bloomfield’s 53-42 upset of No. 1 seeded Newington in the CCC quarterfinals.

Ariana Garcia, Bullard Havens: Garcia scored 21 points, hitting five 3s, as Bullard Havens knocked Norwich Tech out of the CTC tournament, 54-29.

Janessa Gonzalez, St. Paul: Gonzalez had 25 points as the Falcons beat Wolcott 57-38 in the NVL quarterfinals.

Natasha Rivera, Ansonia: Rivera scored 23 points and had 8 rebounds as Ansonia beat Wolcott 62-31.

Alice Kelly, Wethersfield: Kelly put in 25 points as Wethersfield knocked off Newington in the season finale, 63-55.

GAMES TO WATCH

Berkshire Tournament Final, Friday, 7, at Northwestern

CCC Tournament Final, Thursday, 6, at Glastonbury

CTC Tournament Final, Thursday, 7, at Grasso Tech

ECC D-I Tournament Final, Bacon Academy vs NFA, Tuesday, 8, at Mohegan Sun

ECC D-2 Tournament Final, Putnam vs Killingly, Tuesday, 6, at Mohegan Sun

FCIAC Tournament Final, Thursday, 7, at Trumbull

NCCC Tournament Final, Thursday, 7, at highest seed

NVL Tournament Final, Wednesday, 7, at Kennedy

SCC Tournament Final, Wednesday, 7, at Branford

Shoreline Tournament Final, Friday, 7, at Old Saybrook

SWC Tournament Final, Wednesday, 7, at TBA

—Scott Ericson