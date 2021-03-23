GameTime CT

Girls basketball conference tournament predictions, Day 7

|

SWC Girls’ Basketball Tournament action between Newtown and Notre Dame of Fairfield in Stratford, Conn., on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020.

Conference tournaments are in the home stretch with semifinals in the Berkshire, SWC, ECC and CTC where the Nutmeg winner will face the Charter Oak winner.

Despite whiffing on SCC D-1 semifinals, sweeping the NCCC quarters helped keep the record strong at 65-25 through 6 days.

You can see all the tournament matchups at the Girls basketball tournament hub.

BERKSHIRE

No. 5 Shepaug at No. 1 Thomaston: Thomaston

No. 3 Northwestern at No. 2 Nonnewaug: Nonnewaug

CTC

Nutmeg Final

No. 3 Platt Tech at No. 1 Abbott Tech: Abbott Tech

Charter Oak Final

No. 2 Goodwin Tech at No. 1 Windham Tech: Windham Tech

ECC

No. 4 Fitch at No. 1 NFA: NFA

No. 7 Ledyard at No. 3 Waterford: Ledyard

SWC

No. 5 Newtown at No. 1 Notre Dame: Notre Dame

No. 3 Kolbe at No. 2 Pomperaug: Pomperaug