Girls basketball conference tournament predictions, Day 7

Conference tournaments are in the home stretch with semifinals in the Berkshire, SWC, ECC and CTC where the Nutmeg winner will face the Charter Oak winner.
Despite whiffing on SCC D-1 semifinals, sweeping the NCCC quarters helped keep the record strong at 65-25 through 6 days.
You can see all the tournament matchups at the Girls basketball tournament hub.
BERKSHIRE
No. 5 Shepaug at No. 1 Thomaston: Thomaston
No. 3 Northwestern at No. 2 Nonnewaug: Nonnewaug
CTC
Nutmeg Final
No. 3 Platt Tech at No. 1 Abbott Tech: Abbott Tech
Charter Oak Final
No. 2 Goodwin Tech at No. 1 Windham Tech: Windham Tech
ECC
No. 4 Fitch at No. 1 NFA: NFA
No. 7 Ledyard at No. 3 Waterford: Ledyard
SWC
No. 5 Newtown at No. 1 Notre Dame: Notre Dame
No. 3 Kolbe at No. 2 Pomperaug: Pomperaug