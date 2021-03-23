Girls basketball conference tournament predictions, Day 7

Conference tournaments are in the home stretch with semifinals in the Berkshire, SWC, ECC and CTC where the Nutmeg winner will face the Charter Oak winner.

Despite whiffing on SCC D-1 semifinals, sweeping the NCCC quarters helped keep the record strong at 65-25 through 6 days.

You can see all the tournament matchups at the Girls basketball tournament hub.

No. 5 Shepaug at No. 1 Thomaston: Thomaston

No. 3 Northwestern at No. 2 Nonnewaug: Nonnewaug

Nutmeg Final

No. 3 Platt Tech at No. 1 Abbott Tech: Abbott Tech

Charter Oak Final

No. 2 Goodwin Tech at No. 1 Windham Tech: Windham Tech

No. 4 Fitch at No. 1 NFA: NFA

No. 7 Ledyard at No. 3 Waterford: Ledyard

No. 5 Newtown at No. 1 Notre Dame: Notre Dame

No. 3 Kolbe at No. 2 Pomperaug: Pomperaug