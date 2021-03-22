Girls basketball conference tournament predictions, Day 6

We have reached the final week of the season.

Pretty full slate today and lost of games to pick from.

I went 10-3 Saturday bringing the total to 47-18 after the first week.

Things will get tougher this week as the tournaments move to the semifinals.

You can visit the the Girls Basketball Tournament Hub to see all the tournaments

You can view past picks below.

No. 8 Bristol Eastern at No. 1 Newington: Newington

No. 5 East Hartford at No. 4 Southington: East Hartford

No. 6 Middletown at No. 3 Simsbury: Simsbury

No. 7 EO Smith at No. 2 Windsor: EO Smith

No. 7 Innovation at No. 2 Capital Prep: Cap Prep

No. 6 Weaver at No. 3 Aerospace, 6 p.m.: Aerospace

No. 5 Classical at No. 4 Civic Leadership, 4 p.m.: Classical

No. 4 Plainfield at No. 1 Killingly: Killingly

No 3 Windham at No. 2 Putnam: Putnam

No. 8 Torrington at No. 1 Holy Cross: Holy Cross

No. 7 Ansonia at No. 2 Seymour: Seymour

No. 5 Sacred Heart at No. 4 Woodland: Woodland

No. 6 Wolcott winner at No. 3 St. Paul: St. Paul

No. 4E Somers at No. 1W Suffield: Suffield

No. 3W Canton at No. 2W Coventry: Canton

No. 4W Granby Memorial at No. 1E Bolton: Granby

No. 3W Ellington at No. 2E Windsor Locks: Windsor Locks

No. 8 Portland at No. 1 East Hampton: East Hampton

No. 10 Westbrook at No. 2 Morgan: Morgan

No. 6 Haddam-Killingworth at No. 3 Cromwell: Cromwell

No. 5 North Branford at No. 4 Old Lyme: North Branford

No. 4 Hamden at No. 1 Sheehan: Sheehan

No. 3 Wilbur Cross at No. 2 Hand: Hand

No. 5 Cheshire at No. 1 Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart

No. 3 North Haven at No. 2 West Haven: West Haven