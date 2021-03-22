Girls basketball conference tournament predictions, Day 6

We have reached the final week of the season.
Pretty full slate today and lost of games to pick from.
I went 10-3 Saturday bringing the total to 47-18 after the first week.
Things will get tougher this week as the tournaments move to the semifinals.
You can visit the the Girls Basketball Tournament Hub to see all the tournaments
You can view past picks below.
Predictions Day 1
Predictions Day 2
Predictions Day 3
Predictions Day 4
Predictions Day 5
CCC
No. 8 Bristol Eastern at No. 1 Newington: Newington
No. 5 East Hartford at No. 4 Southington: East Hartford
No. 6 Middletown at No. 3 Simsbury: Simsbury
No. 7 EO Smith at No. 2 Windsor: EO Smith
CRAL
No. 7 Innovation at No. 2 Capital Prep: Cap Prep
No. 6 Weaver at No. 3 Aerospace, 6 p.m.: Aerospace
No. 5 Classical at No. 4 Civic Leadership, 4 p.m.: Classical
ECC
No. 4 Plainfield at No. 1 Killingly: Killingly
No 3 Windham at No. 2 Putnam: Putnam
NVL
No. 8 Torrington at No. 1 Holy Cross: Holy Cross
No. 7 Ansonia at No. 2 Seymour: Seymour
No. 5 Sacred Heart at No. 4 Woodland: Woodland
No. 6 Wolcott winner at No. 3 St. Paul: St. Paul
NCCC
No. 4E Somers at No. 1W Suffield: Suffield
No. 3W Canton at No. 2W Coventry: Canton
No. 4W Granby Memorial at No. 1E Bolton: Granby
No. 3W Ellington at No. 2E Windsor Locks: Windsor Locks
Shoreline
No. 8 Portland at No. 1 East Hampton: East Hampton
No. 10 Westbrook at No. 2 Morgan: Morgan
No. 6 Haddam-Killingworth at No. 3 Cromwell: Cromwell
No. 5 North Branford at No. 4 Old Lyme: North Branford
SCC
No. 4 Hamden at No. 1 Sheehan: Sheehan
No. 3 Wilbur Cross at No. 2 Hand: Hand
No. 5 Cheshire at No. 1 Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart
No. 3 North Haven at No. 2 West Haven: West Haven