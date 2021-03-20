Girls basketball conference tournament predictions, Day 5

It is going pretty well with the picks, went 15-4 Friday night, bringing the total to 37-15 through four days.

Bunch of games Saturday then we will be back Monday with more tournament fun.

No. 8 Warde at No. 1 Ridgefield, 7 p.m.: Ridgefield

No. 5 St. Joseph at No. 4 Ludlowe, 4 p.m.: Ludlowe

No. 7 Danbury at No. 2 Staples, 12 p.m.: Danbury

No. 6 Stamford at No. 3 Trumbull, 1 p.m.: Trumbull

No. 15 Crosby at No. 2 Seymour, 3:30 p.m.: Seymour

No. 14 Wilby at No. 3 St. Paul, 1 p.m.: St. Paul

No. 13 Watertown at No. 4 Woodland, 1 p.m.: Woodland

No. 12 Oxford at No. 5 Sacred Heart, 1:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart

No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Wolcott, Noon: Wolcott

No. 10 WCA at No. 7 Ansonia, 11:30 a.m.: Ansonia

No. 9 Naugatuck at No. 8 Torrington, Noon: Naugatuck

No. 10 Westbrook at 7 Hale Ray, 2 p.m.: Hale Ray

No. 9 Portland at No. 8 Old Saybrook, 6 p.m. : Portland