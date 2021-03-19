Girls basketball conference tournament predictions, Day 4

Big night of quarterfinal action in the ECC, SCC and SWC.

I am 22-11 so far. Not too bad.

You can see all the scores and schedules for every conference tournament in our girls basketball tournament hub

You can also relive my earlier picks below.

Day 1 predictions

Day 2 predictions

Day 3 Predictions

Quarterfinals

Southern Division

No. 8 St. Bernard at No. 1 NFA: NFA

No. 5 Stonington at No. 4 Fitch: Stonington

No. 7 Ledyard at No. 2 Bacon Academy: Bacon

No. 6 New London at No. 3 Waterford: (New London withdrew from tournament)

Northern Division

No. 8 Lyman at No. 1 Killingly: Killingly

No. 5 Griswold at No. 4 Plainfield: Plainfield

No. 7 Wheeler at No. 2 Putnam: Putnam

No. 6 Woodstock at No. 3 Windham: Windham

Quarterfinals

Division I

No. 8 Shelton at No.1 Sheehan: Sheehan

No. 5 Mercy at No. 4 Hamden: Mercy

No. 10 Hillhouse at No. 2 Daniel Hand: Hand

No. 6 Amity Regional at No. 3 Wilbur Cross: Cross

Division II

No. 9 Lauralton Hall at No. 1 Sacred Heart Academy: SHA

No. 5 Cheshire at No. 4 Lyman Hall, 6 p.m.: Lyman Hall

No 10 Guilford at No. 2 West Haven, 6 p.m.: West Haven

No. 6 Foran at No. 3 North Haven, 6 p.m.: North Haven

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Bethel at No. 1 Notre Dame, 7 p.m.: Notre Dame

No. 5 Newtown at No. 4 New Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.: New Fairfield

No. 10 Brookfield at No. 2 Pomperaug, 6 p.m.: Pomperaug

No. 6 Immaculate at No. 3 Kolbe Cathedral, 7 p.m.: Kolbe