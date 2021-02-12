Girls basketball: Breaking down the rare chances for Top 10 matchups this season

Two seasons ago, No. 2 Norwalk traveled to No. 1 New London and knocked off the top team in the state 49-47.

Last January, No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield went on the road to No. 2 Newtown and won 56-53.

This season, it is unlikely we will see No. 1 and No. 2 faceoff with Notre Dame holding the top spot in the poll and, because of COVID-19 restrictions, not scheduled to face any teams from outside the SWC.

Notre Dame was the only SWC team to appear in the GameTimeCT Preseason Top 10 Poll.

Newtown fell just outside the top 10 and while the Nighthawks could make an appearance in the poll, climbing all the way up to No. 2 may not be likely before the two teams meet March 1 in Fairfield.

The lack of 1 vs 2 is one thing, but with no conference crossover games and no December tournaments, any match-ups between ranked teams will be hard to find in girls basketball this winter.

There was one to start the season with No. 8 Ridgefield going to No. 2 Trumbull on opening night and coming away with a 47-40 win.

“You play the cards you are dealt,” Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney said. “We have some really tough games coming up. Next week we have Stamford and Danbury and those games are really tough.”

Ridgefield at No. 7 Danbury next Thursday will be the second top-10 match-up of the season. Danbury will not begin its season until Tuesday when it faces a Ludlowe team that just missed the top 10 but plays Trumbull tonight.

Let’s take a look through the rest of the top 10 and see where potential showdowns between ranked teams might take place.