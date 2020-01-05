Getting to know your All-State football players

While by now you should have checked out the 88th New Haven Register All-State football team. If not you should go do that right now.

Now that you have checked out the team, you saw that we once again had videos made for each player and coach selected for the team.

We like to have fun at GameTimeCT, so while we had the athletes in front of the camera we decided to have a little fun with them and ask them to tough questions.

Enjoy.

If you could be any superhero, who would you be and why?

From Superman to the Hulk the All-Staters tell us what superhero they would be and what superpowers they would want to have.

What is your favorite movie?

A ton of sports movies and some surprising answers.

What is your favorite food?

From parent made specialties to popular answers.

What is something people don’t know about you?

We might know how good of football players they are, but some of them have some interesting talents.

What was your favorite moment of the season?

While many had great statistical seasons and won championships, the All-Staters share what they will remember most about this past season.

Blooper Reel

What happens when you put a camera in front of a bunch a high school football players, laughing and some hijinks. Enjoy.