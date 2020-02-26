Gerig scores 30, leading Staples over Greenwich in FCIAC semifinals

Greenwich’s Marielle Povinelli (45) lays up the ball against Staples during a FCIAC quarterfinal game on Tuesday in Trumbull. Greenwich’s Marielle Povinelli (45) lays up the ball against Staples during a FCIAC quarterfinal game on Tuesday in Trumbull. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Top-seeded Staples, upstart Ridgefield reach FCIAC final 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL—The young Greenwich girls basketball team took the No. 1 seeded, senior-heavy Staples down to the wire but in the end, it was Staples’ experience making the difference down the stretch.

The Wreckers knocked down clutch free throws in the final minute on the way to a 62-59 win in the FCIAC semifinals Tuesday night.

Staples will be going for its first FCIAC title since 1995 Thursday against the winner of the nightcap between No. 7 Ridgefield and No. 3 Trumbull.

The Wreckers were able to pull out the win with All-State forward Arianna Gerig on the bench for the final 1:14 of the game, having fouled out after scoring 30 points.

“This feels great. We haven’t done this in over a decade and I am so excited,” Gerig said. “(After fouling out) I thought I was going to throw up. I know my teammates and they are great players and thy can deal with or without me.”

With Gerig out it was fellow seniors Marisa Shorrock and Kathleen Loughran hitting free throws to seal the victory.

Greenwich trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before being led back by two freshmen.

Ava Sollenne hit four 3-pointers in the third and six in the game, finishing with 20 points and Mackenzie Nelson finished with 19 points, feeding Sollenne on all four of her third-quarter 3s.

“I was super proud of the effort they gave but tonight we just fell short. They had a deeper bench than we did,” Greenwich coach Chrys Hernandez said. “Ava did an amazing job steeping up and hit some big shots in close moments. Mac (Nelson) did what she has done for us all season.”

Greenwich took its first lead of the game48-47 early in the fourth quarter but Staples quickly grabbed it back on baskets by Gerig.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Arianna Gerig, Staples. Gerig was questionable before the game with a knee injury but was able to play and lead all scorers.

QUOTABLE

“Those Greenwich girls are going to be around for a long time. They are awesome and they never gave up and pushed us all the way,” Staples coach Paco Fabian said. “I said to them (after Gerig fouled out) that we didn’t know if we’d even have Arianna, so what’s a minute and 20 seconds? We can play 1:20 without her. There was no way Ari was going to stay off the floor because she wants this tournament more than anything.”





