Gerig, No. 3 Staples send a message with dominant win over No. 10 Stamford

Stamford's Breanna Jacobs fights for a rebound with Staples' Ariana Gerig (34) and Marisa Shurrock (21) in the first half of Thursday's game at Kuzco Gymnasium in Stamford. Stamford's Breanna Jacobs fights for a rebound with Staples' Ariana Gerig (34) and Marisa Shurrock (21) in the first half of Thursday's game at Kuzco Gymnasium in Stamford. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media

STAMFORD — The Staples girls basketball team and forward Arianna Gerig came into Stamford looking to deliver a message.

Message received.

The Wreckers, led by Gerig’s 20 points and a dominating defensive effort in the second half, rolled over Stamford 60-31.

Staples, the No. 3 team in the GametimeCT Top 10 Poll, let it be known that when the FCIAC tournament begins in two weeks, they will be the team to beat.

Ariana Gerig stated her case as the best player in the FCIAC with 20 points tonight for Staples #ctgb pic.twitter.com/jAARTT9ARQ — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) February 7, 2020

“Ariana has something to prove. There were a lot of things before the season that had some girls from Stamford ranked above her and she wants to be known not just as one of the best players in the FCIAC, but in the state,” Staples coach Paco Fabian said. “Our defense was the key tonight. I thought we rebounded really well. That was one of our goals.”

The win moves first place Staples to 14-2 and 11-1 in the FCIAC with four games left to play.

No. 10 Stamford fell to 12-3 and 9-3 in the FCIAC, dropping them to fourth place in the league.

Gerig to López-Paul and Staples takes 26-20 lead into the half #ctgb pic.twitter.com/68j4KtR2Hu — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) February 7, 2020

Staples used a 22-1 run spanning the end of the second quarter and the entire third quarter, pushing its lead from 24-20 to 46-21 after three.

Stamford did not score a field goal from the final minute of the second quarter until almost midway into the fourth quarter.

The Black Knights scored only one point in the third and one field goal the entire second half.

“I thought the first half was horrible, as well,” Stamford coach Diane Burns said. “We turned the ball over way too much. We turned it over more than we shot it tonight. You are not going to win any basketball game doing that. It continued and got worse in the second half. We didn’t take care of the things we are in control of. You need to do your job. You need to play defense, you need to play team basketball and you need to take care of the ball. We did none of those things tonight.”

Megan Landsiedel led Stamford with 11 points.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Arianna Gerig, Staples. The senior scored 11 of her 20 points during the Wreckers run in the third quarter. Gerig ran the floor in transition, pounded the glass for rebounds and got in passing lanes on defense, all night.

QUOTABLE

“It means so much. None of us have ever beaten Stamford and they are such a great program and great team,” Gerig said. “We just came in here with the energy and chemistry and I am so proud of everyone who played. Halftime we got in there with energy. Thinking about what we could do to come back out. The coach was fired up, every player was fired up and we just knew we wanted to win.”

Sericson@stamfordadvocate.com; @EricsonSports

STAPLES 60, STAMFORD 31

STAPLES 10 16 20 14 — 60

STAMFORD 4 16 1 10 — 31

STAPLES (14-2, 11-2 FCIAC) Arianna Gerig 6 8-11 20; Nicole Holmes 3 2-2 8; Marisa Shorrock 0 3-4 3; Kathleen Cozzi 3 3-4 10; Abigail Carter 0 0-0 0; Marley Lopez-Paul 2 2-2 6; Sydelle Bernstein 0 2-2 2; Lexie Moskovik 2 2-2 6; Alex Seideman 1 1-2 3; Caroline Delaurentis1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 23-32 60

STAMFORD (12-3, 9-3) Charlie Karukas 1 0-0 2; Breanna Jacobs 1 0-4 2; Jessica Nelson 2 2-4 6; Megan Landsiedel 4 2-4 11; Dina Merone 2 0-0 4; Widline Thomas 0 0-0 0; Samantha Albert 0 5-7 5; Carly Diamond 0 0-0 0; Lenora Lipson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-20 31

3-point field goals: Stap—Cozzi. Stam—Landsiedel; Jacobs

Fouled out: Stam—Merone