Gergely helps Shelton get past Lyman Hall

SHELTON — Mark Gergely scored two goals and had two assists as Shelton defeated Lyman Hall 4-1 on Senior Night at Finn Stadium on Monday.

“We came out with a rough start to the season with a loss and a tie,” Gergely said after his Gaels improved to 9-2-2. “Lately we’ve been killing it, especially on offense where we’ve been finishing. It feels really good.”

Geegely assisted on Vinny Mallozzi’s goal 18 minutes into this SCC contest.

Lyman Hall (3-9) tied it when Kevin Merchen slotted the ball inside the near post at 31:30 of the second half. Nico Cymbala had the assist.

Gergely was at the other end of a corner and headed it home for a 2-1 lead with 22:04 remaining.

Then the senior forward made a pair of jaw-dropping plays to extend the Gaels’ advantage.

Gergely’s sick move on the end line beat a defender and resulted in him sliding the ball to Alex Colemam, who poked it past Jack Roberts at the 19:02 mark.

With 6:50 remaining, Gergely wasn’t deterred by the score as he hustled around a defender to reclaim possession and knock in the goal.

“The key is confidence,” Shelton coach Isaac Montalvo said. “We have that in every single player because they understand their roles. We connected the dots with our passing. When we find the right pass we are a dangerous team.”

Lyman Hall came to play and Trojans’ coach Arnie Jandreau was neither surprised nor overly disappointed with the end result.

“We are so young…But we play everyone so tough,” he said. “We’ve been in every game. We are right there and then….I think we start two seniors tonight. We have a lot of sophomore and juniors. Next year we’ll be right back again.”

Roberts did a fine job in goal, stopping two more Shelton chances in the final two minutes. He finished with 11 saves.

Cymbala and Brendan McEvoy are especially creative with the ball, and the Trojans’ back line (despite losing Noah Kopylec to injury 8 minutes in) did a fine job led by Luca Sensini, Jordan Elliott and Blake Gibertoni.

Shelton had defeated Lyman Hall, 2-0, on Sept. 26. Ian Sevilliano and Mallozzi scored goals in a game that featured only 10 shots (6 for Shelton). There were 15 shots this time, 14 by the Gaels.

Throw-In

The Trojans’ last win was a 6-0 decision over Wilcox Tech. It was followed by 6-2 losses to Xavier and Wilbur Cross. In recent action for the Gaels, Vinny Mallozzi scored three goals in a 4-0 road win against East Haven on Friday. Alexander Coleman had two assists. Mallozzi had the only goal in the first half. He made it 2-0 five minutes into the second. Zach Prindle, who also had an assist, scored 10 minutes into the second session for a 3-0 lead. Mallozzi scored his third goal at the 53-minute mark off an assist from Jason Lorent. Reino Sawan posted the shutout.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Gergely embodied coach Montalvo’s belief that passing is key to a team’s success. Alternately distributing the ball or swindling defenders, Gergely took control when the game was tied.

QUOTABLE

SHELTON 4, LYMAN HALL 1

LYMAN HALL 0 1 — 1

SHELTON 1 3 — 4

Goals: Shelton — Vinny Mallozzi, Mark Gergely (two), Alex Coleman. Lyman Hall — Kevin Merchen. Assists: Shelton — Mark Gergely (two). Lyman Hall — Nico Cymbala. Goalies: Lyman Hall —Jack Roberts (11 saves); Shelton — Patrick Feliciano (3 saves). Records: Lyman Hall 3-9-0; Shelton 9-2-2