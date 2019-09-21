Garea steps in to lead East Haven to impressive win over Brookfield

EAST HAVEN — With the news starting quarterback Tanner Divito would be lost for the season with a thumb injury, junior Trey Garea would have a new challenge come his way this week. Garea and the rest of the Yellowjackets answered the call.

Behind a pair of first half touchdown passes from Garea, three rushing touchdowns from Eric Araujo, two more from Michael Castellano, and a solid performance from the offensive line, East Haven defeated Brookfield 56-16 in a Scheduling Alliance SCC-SWC contest at Crisafi Field at East Haven High Friday evening.

“Tanner (Divito) is a great quarterback,” Garea said. “He does everything. He works hard. I knew I had to step up to fill his shoes. Those are very big shoes to fill.”

The East Haven junior not only threw a pair of touchdown passes, he ran in another. Garea finished with 88 yards rushing and 92 passing.

Garea wasted no time settling into his new position, needing just one play to find Jake Marquardt for a 49-yard touchdown pass 1 minute, 14 seconds into the contest. Garea then ended the first half scoring with another touchdown strike to Marquardt, this one from 32 yards out, for a 35-16 halftime lead.

“He (Garea) got some reps in the preseason,” East Haven coach Scott Benoit said. “I had never given a backup quarterback that many reps in the preseason. He played a lot in the preseason. Tanner played three years and had a pretty good grasp of the offense.

“He (Garea) played great. He is a very good athlete. The biggest thing is last week he had no time to think about it. This week he was able to prepare himself mentally.”

In between the touchdown passes from Garea was plenty of excitement from both sides. The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 21-0 lead on touchdown runs of 16 and 13 yards by Araujo, before Brookfield battled back.

The Bobcats ended the first quarter with a Jedrek Rajcula to Shawn McGee seven-yard scoring strike, before East Haven again used the massive holes opened up by the line to take a 28-7 lead on a brilliant 59-yard touchdown run by Castellano.

“They are outstanding,” Benoit said of the offensive line. “We have some good backs. too. Our backs don’t need a lot. The guys on the line are much bigger than a year ago. They did a great job in the offseason in the weight room.”

Brookfield made the game interesting once again when a botched snap by East Haven went out of the end zone for a safety. Brookfield took the ensuing possession to march 44 yards in three plays, capped by a Rajcula to McGee 18-yard touchdown play to get within 28-16 with 5:49 left in the opening half.

“We are a young team,” Brookfield coach Bryan Muller said. “We only have two kids with varsity experience from last year. It is pretty much a new team. We will have growing pains at times. We look really good at times, and young at others.”

The trio of Araujo, Garea, and Castellano sealed the victory forr East Haven in the third quarter. Araujo capped a six-play, 65-yard scoring drive with a 17-yard score for a 42-16 lead, before Garea scored from 10 yards out 5:48 later.

When Castellano added his second score of the game, this one from 13 yards out, East Haven led 56-16 with 2:01 to go in the third.

Rajcula threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Brookfield.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Trey Garea, East Haven: Junior threw for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 88 yards and a score.

QUOTABLE

“Give them (East Haven) credit. They played well. They made the adjustments. They stopped a couple of things we thought we could do.”

— Brookfield coach Bryan Muller

EAST HAVEN 56, BROOKFIELD 16

Brookfield 7 9 0 0 — 16

East Haven 21 14 21 0 — 56

E – Trey Garea to Jake Marquardt 49 pass (Eric Araujo kick) 10:33

E – Eric Araujo 16 run (Eric Araujo kick) 6:08

E – Eric Araujo 13 run (Eric Araujo kick) 2:30

B – Jedrek Rajcula to Shawn McGee 7 pass (Michael Reardon kick) 0:36

E – Michael Castellano 59 run (Eric Araujo kick) 11:47

B – Safety (Snap out of end zone) 7:55

B – Jedrek Rajcula to Shawn McGee 18 pass (Michael Reardon kick) 5:49

E – Trey Garea to Jake Marquardt 32 pass (Eric Araujo kick) 0:32

E – Eric Araujo 17 run (Eric Araujo kick) 9:56

E – Trey Garea 10 run (Eric Araujo kick) 4:08

E – Michael Castellano 13 run (Eric Araujo kick) 2:01

Records: East Haven 2-0. Brookfield 0-2