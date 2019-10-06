Garea continues to star at QB as East Haven outlasts Guilford in SCC Tier 3 showdown

EAST HAVEN — Perhaps a lesser team might have folded when its senior starting quarterback was lost for the year in just the second quarter of the season.

But, as East Haven coach Scott Benoit told his team after the Yellowjackets’ thorough 34-28 victory over rival Guilford at Crisafi Field Saturday, winning is the expectation now.

Indeed, East Haven hasn’t skipped a beat since losing veteran quarterback Tanner Divito to a thumb injury in the season-opener. Junior Trey Garea has proven to be a more-than capable replacement.

Garea and the Yellowjackets answered every haymaker Charles Walcott and Guilford threw at them, and upped the ante every time.

He ran nine times for 164 yards and threw for another 80 yards as East Haven swept up and down the field.

“It was rough. I felt bad for the kid,” Garea said of losing Divito. “This was his season. So we’ve had to step up for him. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Here’s your guy Trey Garea, East Haven junior QB who took over for injured Tanner Divito and has helped the Yellowjackets to another 4-0 start. Ran for 164 on 9 carries today, threw a clutch 71yd TD #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/UgBL91Oy1o — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 6, 2019

It helped that Benoit, despite watching DeVito have an outstanding preseason, opted to give Garea plenty of work at quarterback.

“I gave Trey more work in the preseason than I’ve ever given a backup before,” Benoit said. “He was well-prepared. He got a lot of reps. And he was playing wide receiver, so it wasn’t like he was just coming off the bench.”

“He’s done a great job. He’s a really good athlete.”

First play after the Guilford TD, Trey Garea hits Kaymond Quattlebaum for a 70yard TD,, EH 34-21, 5:02 left 3rd #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/FHJtzoox4o — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 5, 2019

All told, East Haven rushed for 403 yards. Eric Araujo added 86 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns. Alex Duarte ran six times for 50 yards and a touchdown. David Amaturda scored on a 65-yard option run on East Haven’s first series.

East Haven is 4-0 for the second time in Benoit’s two seasons as head coach.

“They did a fantastic job,” Garea said of his offensive line. “(Guilford) had some really big guys over there and they played the option well, better than we expected. But we did what we had to do. We have six great backs everybody can play any position and it’s just great.”

Dave Amatruda takes the option pitch and goes 65 yds for a 7-0 East Haven lead on its 3rd offensive play #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/KBWkBy6Swd — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 5, 2019

Garea only completed 2-of-3 passes in East Haven’s option attack, but the biggest moment of the game for East Haven came courtesy of one.

With Guilford within 28-21 midway through the third quarter, East Haven’s defense — which had come up clutch all day — stopped the Indians on downs at their own 29.

On the next play, Garea uncorked a bomb to East Haven senior Kaymond Quattlebaum, who caught it in traffic and went 71 yards to put East Haven back up two scores, 34-21.

East Haven takes the 2nd half kickoff and goes right down field, Araujo scores his second and the Jackets have a 28-14 lead with just under 8 left 3rd #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/vDzvCAkQZ2 — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 5, 2019

“It was a backbreaker. You get some momentum going and they take your legs out from under you,” said Guilford’s Anthony Salvati, who suffered his first loss as head coach (3-1). “That’s coach Benoit for you. He’s one of the best coaches in the state for a reason.”

It was just more salt in Guilford’s wounds. Just before turning the ball over, the Indians had what looked like a sure third-down catch ruled out of bounds.

“We were in position to make plays and we didn’t make the right plays, and that’s the name of the game,” Salvati said. “They executed in certain spots and we didn’t.

From earlier:

Guilford QB Aedan McDermott does a little Eli impression, dances out of a sure sack and throws to a wiiiide open Shane Burns to tie it up, 14-14 late 2nd #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/iOMxL6hgJa — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 5, 2019

Guilford got within six points on a short run by quarterback Aedan McDermott with five minutes remaining. But Garea, as he’d done for most of the afternoon, ripped off a 30-yard run down to the Guilford 24.

East Haven eventually turned the ball over on downs, but by then Guilford was backed up inside its own 10 and couldn’t mount a drive in the final two minutes.

“It feels fantastic,” Garea said. “We’ve worked really hard for this. We’ve worked our butts off all season.”

Guilford’s McDermott finished with two touchdown passes — to Shane Burns and Aidan Chaia, respectively. Walcott was Guilford’s primary offensive weapon and 31 times for 1732 yards, but the senior was held to one score. “Walcott’s a great back, a legitimate legit back,” Benoit said. “He’s hard to tackle. If I’m a fan at this game, I love watching that kid play.”

EAST HAVEN 34, GUILFORD 28

GUILFORD 7 7 7 7 — 28

EAST HAVEN 7 14 13 0 — 34

EH–David Amatruda 65 run (Eric Araujo kick)

G–Charles Walcott 7 run (Aidan Chiaia kick)

EH–Alex Duarte 4 run (Araujo kick)

G–Shane Burns 35 pass from Aedan McDermott (Chiaia kick)

EH–Araujo 2 run (Araujo kick)

EH–Araujo 3 run (Araujo kick)

G–Chiaia 2 pass from McDermott (Chiaia kick)

EH–Kaymond Quattlebaum 71 pass from Trey Garea (kick failed)

G–McDermott 3 run (Chiaia kick)

Records: Guilford 3-1, East Haven 4-0.