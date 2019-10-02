GameTimeCT Staff Football Pick’Ems: Week 4

The GameTimeCT staff high school football pick’ems are back for Week 4.
Bill Bloxsom and Pete Paguaga led the way with a 9-1 record last week. Doug Bonjour leads overall at 23-7, with Dave Stewart and Paguaga at 22-8.
Connecticut's premier high school sports website
The GameTimeCT staff high school football pick’ems are back for Week 4.
Bill Bloxsom and Pete Paguaga led the way with a 9-1 record last week. Doug Bonjour leads overall at 23-7, with Dave Stewart and Paguaga at 22-8.
Pete Paguaga is the senior producer for GameTimeCT.com. Email him at pete.paguaga@hearstmediact.com. Twitter: @PetePaguaga