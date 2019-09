The GameTimeCT staff high school football pick’ems are back for Week 3.

There was a ton of moving around in the standings last week. With a 9-1 record for Week 2, Doug Bonjour jumped from fifth place to the top of the leaderboard where he is joined by Dave Stewart, who has put together back-to-back solid weeks.

Chris McNamee was the lone staffer to pick Wethersfield to beat Platt.

PREVIOUS PICKS