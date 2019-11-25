GameTimeCT Staff Football Pick’Ems: Week 12

The GameTimeCT staff high school football pick’ems are back for Week 12.
Mike Fornabaio, Chris McNamee, Joe Morelli and Pete Paguaga led the way with an 8-2 record, while almost everyone else finished 7-3.
WEEK 12 SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD
Overall Mike Fornabaio and Dave Stewart lead with a 70-30 record.
PREVIOUS PICKS
-
Week I: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week II: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week III: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week IV: GameTimeCT Staff PIck’Ems
-
Week V: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week IV: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week VII: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week VIII: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week IX: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week X: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week XI: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems