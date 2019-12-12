GameTime CT

GameTimeCT Staff Football Pick’Ems: State Championships

The GameTimeCT staff high school football pick’ems are back for the state championship games. 

Sean Bowley, Ryan Lacey, Joe Morelli and Tim Murphy all went 8-0 in the semifinals.

Mike Fornabaio holds a one game lead over Doug Bonjour for the overall title this season.

