GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Recent Scores

Football

GameTimeCT Staff Football Pick’Ems: Semifinals

|

Click to Enlarge

The GameTimeCT staff high school football pick’ems are back for the semifinal round of the playoffs.

GameTimeCT football beat writer Mike Fornabaio led the way in the quarterfinals with a 15-1 record, tied with Doug Bonjour.

PLAYOFF BRACKETS 