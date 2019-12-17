GameTimeCT Staff Football Pick’Ems: Fornabaio wins the GameTimeCT PickEms title

That’s it. The football season is officially over.
It was a very fun weekend as Newtown, St. Joesph, Weston and Sheehan all took home state titles on Saturday.
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
With the season ending on Saturday, so did the picks’ems.
There was a three-way tie at the top as Mike Fornabaio couldn’t hold on to his one game lead heading into the finals. Fornabaio went 1-3 during the finals and allowed Doug Bonjour to catch him as they both went 2-2 during the finals. The three finished with a 113-40 record for the whole season.
Fornabaio though was ruled the overall champion, because he had the best regular season record at 91-34 and that the tiebreaker that I came up with because I make the rules.
Sean Patrick Bowley and myself tied in fourth at 111-42 overall this season, we both went 3-1 in the finals.
Here are the overall standings for the season
- T1. Doug Bonjour, Mike Fornabaio*, Dave Stewart 113-40
- T4. Sean Patrick Bowley, Pete Paguaga 111-42
- T6. Ryan Lacey, Chris McNamee 107-46
- 8. Tim Murphy 106-47
- 9. Scott Ericson 103-50
- 10. Joe Morelli 102-51
- 11. Bill Bloxsom 99-54
- 12. 8-Ball 78-75
*Mike Fornabaio was named champion after winning the tiebreaker of finishing with the best regular record.
PREVIOUS PICKS
-
Week I: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week II: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week III: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week IV: GameTimeCT Staff PIck’Ems
-
Week V: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week IV: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week VII: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week VIII: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week IX: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week X: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week XI: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Week XII: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Quarterfinals: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Semifinals: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems
-
Championships: GameTimeCT Staff Pick’Ems