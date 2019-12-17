GameTimeCT Staff Football Pick’Ems: Fornabaio wins the GameTimeCT PickEms title

That’s it. The football season is officially over.

It was a very fun weekend as Newtown, St. Joesph, Weston and Sheehan all took home state titles on Saturday.

With the season ending on Saturday, so did the picks’ems.

There was a three-way tie at the top as Mike Fornabaio couldn’t hold on to his one game lead heading into the finals. Fornabaio went 1-3 during the finals and allowed Doug Bonjour to catch him as they both went 2-2 during the finals. The three finished with a 113-40 record for the whole season.

Fornabaio though was ruled the overall champion, because he had the best regular season record at 91-34 and that the tiebreaker that I came up with because I make the rules.

Sean Patrick Bowley and myself tied in fourth at 111-42 overall this season, we both went 3-1 in the finals.

Here are the overall standings for the season

T1. Doug Bonjour, Mike Fornabaio*, Dave Stewart 113-40

T4. Sean Patrick Bowley, Pete Paguaga 111-42

T6. Ryan Lacey, Chris McNamee 107-46

8. Tim Murphy 106-47

9. Scott Ericson 103-50

10. Joe Morelli 102-51

11. Bill Bloxsom 99-54

12. 8-Ball 78-75

*Mike Fornabaio was named champion after winning the tiebreaker of finishing with the best regular record.